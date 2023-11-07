Get drawing with 40% off the Wacom One pen display

If you’re looking for an affordable way to invest in your digital art, the Wacom One is for you. Run to Amazon now to save 40% on the 4.5-star pen display and get it for just £215.99.

The Wacom One pen display (not to be confused with the display-lacking Wacom One pen tablet) is a Full HD display built for sketching, drawing and painting digitally. The pen display was already affordable at £359.99 but its price has dropped even lower this Black Friday. Head to Amazon now to save £144 and bag the Wacom One for just £215.99.

Save 40%

£215.99 View Deal

Not only do you get the display, but the Wacom One also includes the Wacom One pen and three replacement tips in the box. This offer also comes with free creative software to get you started, including up to six months of Clip Studio Paint Pro, up to two months of Adobe Premiere Rush and the Bamboo Paper app.

Of course, you can also access all of your usual apps with the display, including Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite.

The Wacom One has occasionally dropped down to £209.99 throughout its price history, but the pen display tends to bounce back to £359.99 pretty quickly. £215.99 is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen and the cheapest the display has been since summer.

Is the Wacom One worth buying?

The Wacom One is a brilliant device for students and hobbyists wanting to take their digital art to the next level, as well as anyone looking to upgrade from Wacom's Intuos line.

The pen display has a compact design with built-in legs and is compatible with a variety of pens and styluses. The texture of the display is great for sketching and the colour accuracy is a step up compared to the iPad Pro and Huion Kamvas, though not on the same level as the higher-priced Cintiq line.

The Wacom One is compatible with a wide range of PCs, smartphones and tablets, including Windows, Mac and Android devices.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Wacom One review

