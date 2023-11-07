Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get drawing with 40% off the Wacom One pen display

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for an affordable way to invest in your digital art, the Wacom One is for you. Run to Amazon now to save 40% on the 4.5-star pen display and get it for just £215.99.

The Wacom One pen display (not to be confused with the display-lacking Wacom One pen tablet) is a Full HD display built for sketching, drawing and painting digitally. The pen display was already affordable at £359.99 but its price has dropped even lower this Black Friday. Head to Amazon now to save £144 and bag the Wacom One for just £215.99.

Save £144 on the Wacom One with this 40% Black Friday discount

Save £144 on the Wacom One with this 40% Black Friday discount

Grab the highly-rated Wacom One at a huge 40% discount on Amazon. Save a massive £144 on this top-notch digital drawing tablet, now only £215.99 (down from its original price of £359.99). Hurry and score this fantastic deal before it’s gone.

  • Amazon
  • Save 40%
  • £215.99
View Deal

Not only do you get the display, but the Wacom One also includes the Wacom One pen and three replacement tips in the box. This offer also comes with free creative software to get you started, including up to six months of Clip Studio Paint Pro, up to two months of Adobe Premiere Rush and the Bamboo Paper app.

Of course, you can also access all of your usual apps with the display, including Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite.

The Wacom One has occasionally dropped down to £209.99 throughout its price history, but the pen display tends to bounce back to £359.99 pretty quickly. £215.99 is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen and the cheapest the display has been since summer.

Is the Wacom One worth buying?

A Wacom tablet with its Pen kept on a wooden table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

The Wacom One is a great creativity tool for students and hobbyists

Pros

  • Excellent price for a pen display
  • Excellent screen texture
  • Wide compatibility with PCs, tablets and phones

Cons

  • You get what you pay for with the screen
  • No Express Keys on the tablet
  • Portability is hindered by cables
  • The Wacom One is a fantastic device for students and hobbyists on a budget
  • It is significantly cheaper than Wacom’s Cintiq line of pen displays
  • Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android devices
  • Compact design and built-in legs for easy setup
  • Compatible with pens from various brands
  • Battery-free pen included in the box
  • Texture of the display is great for drawing
  • Minimal glare on the screen
  • An affordable option for beginners or those upgrading from an Intuos tablet
  • Offers better color accuracy and canvas-like texture compared to other budget options like the iPad Pro or Huion Kamvas

The Wacom One is a brilliant device for students and hobbyists wanting to take their digital art to the next level, as well as anyone looking to upgrade from Wacom’s Intuos line.

The pen display has a compact design with built-in legs and is compatible with a variety of pens and styluses. The texture of the display is great for sketching and the colour accuracy is a step up compared to the iPad Pro and Huion Kamvas, though not on the same level as the higher-priced Cintiq line.

The Wacom One is compatible with a wide range of PCs, smartphones and tablets, including Windows, Mac and Android devices.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Wacom One review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’d prefer to invest in a powerful tablet, you might want to check out another great deal we’ve spotted on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus.

You might like…

Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Hannah Davies 12 mins ago
US Deal: Gamers need to see Logitech’s G502 mouse price drop

US Deal: Gamers need to see Logitech’s G502 mouse price drop

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Best Buy’s Z Flip 4 deal feels like a misprice

Best Buy’s Z Flip 4 deal feels like a misprice

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Shark’s Upright Vacuum Cleaner has plummeted by 40% on Amazon

Shark’s Upright Vacuum Cleaner has plummeted by 40% on Amazon

Alec Evans 19 hours ago
The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) just took a £200 tumble in price

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) just took a £200 tumble in price

Alec Evans 20 hours ago
EE’s limited time Xbox Series S deal is too good to miss

EE’s limited time Xbox Series S deal is too good to miss

Alec Evans 22 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.