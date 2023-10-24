The sleek Galaxy Tab S9 Plus just fell to its lowest price yet

If you’ve been considering picking up a new Android tablet, you don’t want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. Run to Amazon now to bag the tablet with 512GB of storage and the S Pen stylus for just £899.

That’s a huge £200 slashed off the usual £1099 price of the tablet, leaving you more money to spend on accessories, app subscriptions or just to keep stashed away in time for Christmas.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is a 12.4-inch tablet released by Samsung in July 2023.

The tablet has a slim, lightweight design with an IP68 ingress protection rating for dust and water protection, making it a durable option for taking out and about.

The 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers vivid HDR10 video and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and comes with the latest S Pen stylus in the box for natural doodling and note-taking.

The S9 Plus is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy chipset, allowing you to run pro-level apps like GoodNotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion and more on the bright and spacious display.

We awarded the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus a fantastic 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. Reviewer Sean Cameron wrote:

“If you like the spacious screen found on the Tab S9 Ultra but want the portability of the Tab S9, the Tab S9 Plus is the obvious compromise. The AMOLED display is bright and vibrant, making it fantastic for streaming TV shows and movies, and the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy means it can handle anything you can throw at it”.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus drop in the short time since its launch, making this a great time to snap up a brand-new tablet for less.

Head to Amazon now to save £200 on the 512GB tablet and get it for just £899 down from £1099.