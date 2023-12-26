Get an Xbox Series X for Christmas? Get 50% off Starfield today
The biggest Xbox game of 2023 is available for half price in the Boxing Day sales. You can grab the Xbox Series X version at a massive discount now.
Amazon is selling Starfield for Xbox Series X for just £34.99. That’s a £35 saving on the £69.99 asking price for Bethesda’s space exploration-themed RPG.
Starfield is just for Just £34.99 for Xbox Series X
Amazon is selling the acclaimed Starfield RPG from Bethesda for just £34.99. that’s a saving of £35 and brings the game down to half price. Get the Xbox Series X game now.
This is the joint lowest price we’ve seen on Bethesda’s absolutely gigantic role playing game, and it’s great to see the pre-Christmas price retained for those who’ve just unwrapped an Xbox Series X.
Is the Starfield worth buying?
An expansive RPG let down by lacklustre space exploration
Pros
- Fantastic side quests to dig into
- Superb gunplay and variety of weapons
- Ship customisation is excellent
- Expansive skill tree for true RPG experience
Cons
- Mostly boring story campaign
- Space and planet exploration is a chore
- Overencumbered system is incredibly frustrating
If you’ve played Bethesda RPGs like Skyrim or Fallout, you’ll know what to expect from Starfield as it’s very much in the same mould and fits the same formula. There’s an abundance of side-quests across 1000 different planets on 100 star systems. Character creation and spaceship customisation options are also great. There’s also some excellent gunplay here for those who’re more interested in the shooter elements.
In his review of the game, Trusted Reviews deputy editor Ryan Jones remarked: “There’s an impressive variety of weapons here. They’re not quite as grandiose as those from Halo or Borderlands, but I loved using the likes of the incendiary shotgun and laser rifle. During the late game, it was always a thrill discovering a new weapon with a unique ability. You’re even able to level up your skills for a massive variety of weapons, from pistols and shotguns to grenades and mines.”
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Starfield review
