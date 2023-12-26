Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get an Xbox Series X for Christmas? Get 50% off Starfield today

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The biggest Xbox game of 2023 is available for half price in the Boxing Day sales. You can grab the Xbox Series X version at a massive discount now.

Amazon is selling Starfield for Xbox Series X for just £34.99. That’s a £35 saving on the £69.99 asking price for Bethesda’s space exploration-themed RPG.

Amazon is selling the acclaimed Starfield RPG from Bethesda for just £34.99. that’s a saving of £35 and brings the game down to half price. Get the Xbox Series X game now.

This is the joint lowest price we’ve seen on Bethesda’s absolutely gigantic role playing game, and it’s great to see the pre-Christmas price retained for those who’ve just unwrapped an Xbox Series X.

Is the Starfield worth buying?

An expansive RPG let down by lacklustre space exploration

Pros

  • Fantastic side quests to dig into
  • Superb gunplay and variety of weapons
  • Ship customisation is excellent
  • Expansive skill tree for true RPG experience

Cons

  • Mostly boring story campaign
  • Space and planet exploration is a chore
  • Overencumbered system is incredibly frustrating

If you’ve played Bethesda RPGs like Skyrim or Fallout, you’ll know what to expect from Starfield as it’s very much in the same mould and fits the same formula. There’s an abundance of side-quests across 1000 different planets on 100 star systems. Character creation and spaceship customisation options are also great. There’s also some excellent gunplay here for those who’re more interested in the shooter elements.

In his review of the game, Trusted Reviews deputy editor Ryan Jones remarked: “There’s an impressive variety of weapons here. They’re not quite as grandiose as those from Halo or Borderlands, but I loved using the likes of the incendiary shotgun and laser rifle. During the late game, it was always a thrill discovering a new weapon with a unique ability. You’re even able to level up your skills for a massive variety of weapons, from pistols and shotguns to grenades and mines.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Starfield review

If you’re not down for space exploration, there are plenty of other great deals available in the Boxing Day sales. How about this £30 (30%) saving on the 2023 Backbone One controller for iPhone 15?

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

