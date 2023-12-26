Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save £30 on this brilliant iPhone 15 game controller in Boxing Day sale

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Backbone One game controllers are among the best for turning your smartphone into a handheld console. The new Backbone One supports the iPhone 15 range.

Amazon is selling the 2023 version of the Backbone One with USB-C connector for £69.99. That’s a saving of £30 on the RRP of £99.99.

Save £30 on the 2023 Backbone One for iPhone 15

Save £30 on the 2023 Backbone One for iPhone 15

The Backbone One (2023) is available for for just £69.99 on Amazon. That’s a saving of £30 or 30%. It’s a must-have accessory for iPhone gaming and now it’s compatible with the newest Apple smartphones.

  • Amazon
  • Save 30%
  • £69.99
View Deal

This is an excellent deal on one of our favourite gaming peripherals for iPhone. You can also toggle between design options (there’s a PS5 themed white version and a black Xbox styled) and enjoy the same low price. The older Lightning-based version of the controller is still available and also on sale for £69.99.

This deal matches the Black Friday price for the Backbone One (2023), which remains the lowest price we’ve seen on the peripheral. Our own price comparison tool shows this is the lowest price you’re likely to find on this device.

Is the Backbone One (2023) worth buying?

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

All the mobile gaming controller you'll ever need

Pros

  • Excellent mobile gaming controls
  • Improved and updated hardware compatibility
  • Excellent all-encompassing UI

Cons

  • Still expensive
  • Can be fiddly to fit your phone
  • Not very different from the original

Although the Backbone One (2023) isn’t too great a revision on the original model, it is a necessary one if you own an iPhone 15, due to the change from a Lightning to a USB-C port. There’s also some swappable magnetic adapters if you’re still on an older model.

We love the compact design that expands in the centre in order to accommodate both iPhone sizes. The buttons are tactile and spacious and it really feels like you’re using a console game controller at times. The built quality is great and it feels like a durable controller that’ll withstand some abuse.One of our only complaints was about the price and this deal negates those concerns entirely.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Backbone One (2023) review

Looking for a different deal?

There are plenty of great options in the Boxing Day sales. How about this lovely price cut on an Apple Pencil?

You might like…

Get an Xbox Series X for Christmas? Get 50% off Starfield today

Get an Xbox Series X for Christmas? Get 50% off Starfield today

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Amazon has a phenomenal Boxing Day discount on Ninja’s Dual Zone Air Fryer

Amazon has a phenomenal Boxing Day discount on Ninja’s Dual Zone Air Fryer

Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
Crush your fitness goals with this bargain Fitbit Charge 6 deal

Crush your fitness goals with this bargain Fitbit Charge 6 deal

Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
The new Apple Pencil just got its first price cut

The new Apple Pencil just got its first price cut

Thomas Deehan 12 hours ago
The Galaxy A54 is an essential 2024 upgrade with this deal

The Galaxy A54 is an essential 2024 upgrade with this deal

Thomas Deehan 12 hours ago
The Z Flip 4 has a next-level Boxing Day price cut

The Z Flip 4 has a next-level Boxing Day price cut

Thomas Deehan 13 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words