Save £30 on this brilliant iPhone 15 game controller in Boxing Day sale

The Backbone One game controllers are among the best for turning your smartphone into a handheld console. The new Backbone One supports the iPhone 15 range.

Amazon is selling the 2023 version of the Backbone One with USB-C connector for £69.99. That’s a saving of £30 on the RRP of £99.99.

This is an excellent deal on one of our favourite gaming peripherals for iPhone. You can also toggle between design options (there’s a PS5 themed white version and a black Xbox styled) and enjoy the same low price. The older Lightning-based version of the controller is still available and also on sale for £69.99.

This deal matches the Black Friday price for the Backbone One (2023), which remains the lowest price we’ve seen on the peripheral. Our own price comparison tool shows this is the lowest price you’re likely to find on this device.

Is the Backbone One (2023) worth buying?

All the mobile gaming controller you'll ever need Pros Excellent mobile gaming controls

Improved and updated hardware compatibility

Excellent all-encompassing UI Cons Still expensive

Can be fiddly to fit your phone

Not very different from the original

Although the Backbone One (2023) isn’t too great a revision on the original model, it is a necessary one if you own an iPhone 15, due to the change from a Lightning to a USB-C port. There’s also some swappable magnetic adapters if you’re still on an older model.

We love the compact design that expands in the centre in order to accommodate both iPhone sizes. The buttons are tactile and spacious and it really feels like you’re using a console game controller at times. The built quality is great and it feels like a durable controller that’ll withstand some abuse.One of our only complaints was about the price and this deal negates those concerns entirely.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Backbone One (2023) review

