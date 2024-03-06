Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get a free pair of earbuds with this Nothing Phone (2a) offer

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This deal on the new Nothing Phone (2a) gets you the phone with a free pair of earbuds.

Amazon is selling the top model of Nothing’s stylish new mid-range phone, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, in a bundle that includes the CMF Buds Pro. The total price for this bundle, £349, is how much the Nothing Phone (2a) would cost on its own.

This means that you’re effectively getting the CMF Buds Pro for free. Viewed another way, you’re saving about £49 here.

Get a free set of earphones with the Nothing Phone (2a)

Amazon is offering a free set of CMF Buds Pro earphones with the Nothing Phone (2a).

  • Amazon
  • Free CMF Buds Pro
  • Now £349
View Deal

Our Nothing Phone (2a) review is in the works as we speak, but we posted our initial hands-on preview just yesterday, and found that the phone made a strong first impression.

It’s got a strong aesthetic that stands apart from the mid-range crowd, and it’s got an impressively vibrant 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. There’s ample power on tap with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro chip, and the 5,000mAh battery is the biggest Nothing has ever provided. Around back there’s a nicely streamlined pair of 50MP cameras, and early signs are positive that they can produce the photographic goods.

Meanwhile, Nothing OS 2.5 is one of the most distinctive and downright stylish custom Android UIs we’ve seen.

Throw in a set of solid budget true wireless earphones, and you’re looking at a great deal.

