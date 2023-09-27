What is CMF by Nothing? Nothing’s new budget brand explained

The developers of the Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Ear (2) have started to branch out with the announcement of CMF by Nothing.

Nothing is one of the newest smartphone makers, and has made headlines with the new Nothing Phone (2).

If that wasn’t enough, Nothing has now announced a brand-new sub-band, CMF by Nothing. If you want to learn more about CMF, including what it is and what it aims to do, then make sure you keep reading.

What is CMF by Nothing?

CMF by Nothing – which stands for “Colour, Material, and Finish” – is a more accessible sub-brand to Nothing, offering consumer tech at affordable prices. The co-founder of Nothing, Akis Evangelidis, claimed that CMF is aiming to “ democratise great design in a market segment that has often been overlooked”.

The main brand Nothing will continue to focus on innovation and premium technology, while CMF will corner the accessible market and develop devices that offer trusted quality.

In a Nothing Community Update video uploaded to the Nothing YouTube channel, Nothing CEO Carl Pei claimed that the CMF team will be completely separate from the Nothing team to ensure that there are no distractions from the main products.

What products have CMF developed?

CMF has already announced a portfolio of three brand-new products; the Buds Pro, Watch Pro and Power 65W GaN.

The Buds Pro come with 45bD Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Clear Voice Technology and a powerful Dynamic Bass Boost Driver. These earbuds will come in Dark Grey and Light Grey, with a very reasonable $49/£49 price tag.

The Watch Pro comes in both Metallic Grey and Dark Grey and costs $69/£69. CMF claims that the Watch Pro comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 58Hz refresh rate. It offers comprehensive health tracking and comes with 110 sports modes, as well as built-in GPS technology.

Finally, the Power 65W GaN is a new charger that can be used across a wide array of tech, from phones to laptops. It can be found in Orange and Grey and costs $39/£39.

CMF claims that all of these products will have a limited drop on the 30th of September in the Nothing Store in London, Soho. You can find out more about these products by going to the CMF by Nothing website.

CMF by Nothing will be available in further markets in the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled if you want to try out the latest CMF earbuds and wearable.