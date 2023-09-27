Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is CMF by Nothing? Nothing’s new budget brand explained

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The developers of the Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Ear (2) have started to branch out with the announcement of CMF by Nothing.

Nothing is one of the newest smartphone makers, and has made headlines with the new Nothing Phone (2).

If that wasn’t enough, Nothing has now announced a brand-new sub-band, CMF by Nothing. If you want to learn more about CMF, including what it is and what it aims to do, then make sure you keep reading.

What is CMF by Nothing?

CMF by Nothing – which stands for “Colour, Material, and Finish” – is a more accessible sub-brand to Nothing, offering consumer tech at affordable prices. The co-founder of Nothing, Akis Evangelidis, claimed that CMF is aiming to “ democratise great design in a market segment that has often been overlooked”. 

The main brand Nothing will continue to focus on innovation and premium technology, while CMF will corner the accessible market and develop devices that offer trusted quality. 

In a Nothing Community Update video uploaded to the Nothing YouTube channel, Nothing CEO Carl Pei claimed that the CMF team will be completely separate from the Nothing team to ensure that there are no distractions from the main products. 

What products have CMF developed?

CMF has already announced a portfolio of three brand-new products; the Buds Pro, Watch Pro and Power 65W GaN. 

The Buds Pro come with 45bD Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Clear Voice Technology and a powerful Dynamic Bass Boost Driver. These earbuds will come in Dark Grey and Light Grey, with a very reasonable $49/£49 price tag. 

The Watch Pro comes in both Metallic Grey and Dark Grey and costs $69/£69. CMF claims that the Watch Pro comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a 58Hz refresh rate. It offers comprehensive health tracking and comes with 110 sports modes, as well as built-in GPS technology. 

Finally, the Power 65W GaN is a new charger that can be used across a wide array of tech, from phones to laptops. It can be found in Orange and Grey and costs $39/£39. 

CMF claims that all of these products will have a limited drop on the 30th of September in the Nothing Store in London, Soho. You can find out more about these products by going to the CMF by Nothing website. 

CMF by Nothing will be available in further markets in the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled if you want to try out the latest CMF earbuds and wearable. 

You might like…

What is Alexa Eye Gaze? The Fire tablet tech explained

What is Alexa Eye Gaze? The Fire tablet tech explained

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
What is Apple’s Universal Purchase?

What is Apple’s Universal Purchase?

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
What is USB-PD? The charging standard explained

What is USB-PD? The charging standard explained

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Is there an iPhone 15 Ultra?

Is there an iPhone 15 Ultra?

Ruben Circelli 2 weeks ago
Will there be an iPhone 15 Mini?

Will there be an iPhone 15 Mini?

Ruben Circelli 2 weeks ago
Apple A17 Pro: All you need to know about the iPhone 15 Pro processor

Apple A17 Pro: All you need to know about the iPhone 15 Pro processor

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.