Get £100 off this brilliant Bose soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you just got a brand new television during Black Friday or the Boxing Day sales, then you’re going to need a decent soundbar for the full experience. And this on-sale model from Bose is a doozy.

Amazon is selling the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos for £100 off. That’s £399 instead of the £499.95 asking price. It’s a 20% discount on the retail price of this model which has only been on sale for around a year.

Save £100.95 on Bose Smart Soundbar 600, now just £399

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 soundbar has a place among the upper echelons of the category thanks to its high end specs and compact design. It’s £100 off at Amazon right now.

We’re big fans of this Dolby Atmos-packing soundbar from Bose, one of the finest modern purveyors in the category. It’s been on sale for this price before and this deal brings it back to the Black Friday price of £399.

As you can see from the price comparison chart, this matches the best recent offer on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600. A closer look via the Keepa price tracking tool shows this is the joint-lowest price on the model since its launch in October 2022.

Is the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 worth buying?

Recommended

The biggest little soundbar you can buy

Pros

  • Big and convincing Dolby Atmos sound
  • Can easily become part of a wider system
  • Neat and discreet

Cons

  • Lacks a little conviction with non-Atmos content
  • Best rivals are very good indeed
  • Wall-bracket is a cost option

Our reviewer gave the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at 4.5 star review from a possible five, calling it the “biggest little soundbar you can buy.” We love the Dolby Atmos sound, which offers that fully immersive cinematic feel.

We loved the detailed and dynamic sound, with high detail across the frequency ranges, while it can easily be integrated into a wider surround sound system. The design and build quality is impeccable, Amazon Alexa support for voice control, while there’s also connectivity via eARC HDMI.

Our reviewer said you should buy if: “You want all the sound from a fraction of the soundbar The Smart Soundbar 600 sounds a good deal larger than it actually is.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a fantastic offer, but if you’re not looking for a big purchase right now, there’s a great offer on Starfield for Xbox Series X at Amazon. You can currently get it for half price.

