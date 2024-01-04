Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Game has a next level PS5 bundle on sale

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Game is offering an excellent sale on this PS5 console bundle, which should get you nicely set-up for some classic local multiplayer action.

The UK gaming retailer is currently selling Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console, together with not one but two controllers, at a price of £399.99. Sony is selling this very bundle for £439.99, so you’re essentially saving the price of a new game (£40) here.

Save £40 on this Sony PS5 Digital Edition bundle

Save £40 on this Sony PS5 Digital Edition bundle

Game is selling this Sony PS5 Digital Edition bundle, which includes two DualSense controllers, for £40 less than usual.

  • Game
  • Save £40
  • Now £399.99
View Deal

In case you didn’t pick up on the name, this deal gets you Sony’s original Digital Edition console. This means that you don’t get the disc drive included, so all of your games will need to be digital downloads obtained from the PlayStation Store. Which, let’s face it, is how most people consume their PS5 games these days.

The PS5 Digital Edition comes with an 825GB ultra-high speed SSD, which can be upgraded at any time. This component alone enables one of the key improvements of this console generation – lightning-fast load times.

Getting an extra DualSense controller in the box is a pretty big deal too. Buying a DualSense separately will typically set you back £60.

Why the high price? Because it’s the most advanced console controller on the market, that’s why. No other controller offers haptic feedback in the analogue triggers, adding a whole extra tactile layer to games that properly utilise it.

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of those. Sony’s PS5 has a formidable roster of first party exclusives: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnorok, Gran Turismo 7 to name but three.

With Game’s latest PS5 bundle sale, it’s a great time to jump onboard.

You might like…

The Galaxy S23 has never been more of a bargain

The Galaxy S23 has never been more of a bargain

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Hit your 2024 fitness goals with this huge Garmin discount

Hit your 2024 fitness goals with this huge Garmin discount

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Ninja’s latest air fryer is now massively discounted

Ninja’s latest air fryer is now massively discounted

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
This Pixel Watch 2 deal destroys the Apple Watch

This Pixel Watch 2 deal destroys the Apple Watch

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Xbox controllers are still going mega cheap for the New Year

Xbox controllers are still going mega cheap for the New Year

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
The M1 MacBook Air is a tempting New Year buy at this price

The M1 MacBook Air is a tempting New Year buy at this price

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words