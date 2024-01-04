Game has a next level PS5 bundle on sale

Game is offering an excellent sale on this PS5 console bundle, which should get you nicely set-up for some classic local multiplayer action.

The UK gaming retailer is currently selling Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console, together with not one but two controllers, at a price of £399.99. Sony is selling this very bundle for £439.99, so you’re essentially saving the price of a new game (£40) here.

In case you didn’t pick up on the name, this deal gets you Sony’s original Digital Edition console. This means that you don’t get the disc drive included, so all of your games will need to be digital downloads obtained from the PlayStation Store. Which, let’s face it, is how most people consume their PS5 games these days.

The PS5 Digital Edition comes with an 825GB ultra-high speed SSD, which can be upgraded at any time. This component alone enables one of the key improvements of this console generation – lightning-fast load times.

Getting an extra DualSense controller in the box is a pretty big deal too. Buying a DualSense separately will typically set you back £60.

Why the high price? Because it’s the most advanced console controller on the market, that’s why. No other controller offers haptic feedback in the analogue triggers, adding a whole extra tactile layer to games that properly utilise it.

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of those. Sony’s PS5 has a formidable roster of first party exclusives: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnorok, Gran Turismo 7 to name but three.

With Game’s latest PS5 bundle sale, it’s a great time to jump onboard.