Forget the iPhone 15, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is finally on the cheap

The iPhone 15 might be on the horizon with an event scheduled for mid-September, but that also means iPhone 14 contracts are cheaper than ever – even more so for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has just dropped to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year.

For a limited time, you can pick up the iPhone 14 Pro Max on contract from Mobiles.co.uk for £43.99 per month for 24 months with £159 upfront. That’ll net you unlimited calls and texts in the UK on the iD Network, as well as 100GB of 5G data to play with.

Granted, it may still seem like an expensive purchase, but the monthly cost is more in line with what we’d expect to see from the entry-level iPhone 14, rather than the top-end model, and the £159 upfront cost is actually a lot less than you’d usually see for the iPhone 14 Pro Max on contract too.

Besides, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently the best iPhone available, boasting a large 6.7-inch ProMotion display with a smooth variable 120Hz refresh rate that keeps the phone responsive while saving on battery life whenever possible.

That’s coupled with a new 48MP main sensor exclusive to the Pro models, allowing for much better photography in well-lit and low-light environments, as noted in our review, and with Apple’s top-end A16 Bionic at its heart, it’ll easily outpace the competition both on the iPhone and Android side of things.

Battery life is also excellent on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with our reviewer noting that it’d comfortably last all day without needing a top-up, and while charging is still a little slow at 25W, you’ve also got Qi and MagSafe charging options to choose from.

With all that said, it shouldn’t come as much surprise to learn that we scored the iPhone 14 Pro Max a near-perfect 4.5 stars, and we gave it the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award too.

It really is a versatile iPhone, then, so you’d better act fast if you want to pick it up on contract.