Forget PS5, Sony’s PC gaming headset is an absolutely steal

When the Sony Inzone range was announced it was a bit baffling, sitting outside its PlayStation brand. But, Sony’s PC gaming play has offered up some impressive quality peripherals and the H7 headset is reduced on Amazon right now.

If you’re looking for a dose of style in your PC gaming headset from a trusted manufacturer then the makers of PlayStation have you covered with this cut-price deal. The Sony Inzone H7 headset is down to £144.40, that’s a solid £13 off on Amazon.

Sony Inzone H7 Now Just £145. Save £13 Snag a fantastic deal on Amazon for the highly-rated Sony Inzone H7! Originally priced at £199, it’s now just £144.40 – saving you £13. Don’t miss out on this high-quality product at an unbeatable price. Amazon

Save £13

£144.4 View Deal

The biggest flaw of most of the Inzone headset range is the high price and, at over £100, the H7 may put many off. However, now under £150, the high-quality Inzone H7 may be more palatable, at a price that’s more aligned with key rivals from Razer, HyperX and more now.

The Sony Inzone H7 didn’t get a lot of love over Black Friday, with no reduction to speak of. Instead, it’s been saved for the week after. Throughout, October and November, it was priced at £157 before finally dropping down to £144.40 over the last day or so, making this a true deal.

Is the Sony Inzone H7 worth buying?

A Sony headset for PC gamers Pros Immensely comfortable

Superb passive noise isolation

Detailed audio

Great battery life Cons Expensive

Middling mic performance

Fiddly software

No option for a wired connection

The Sony Inzone H7 is a premium wireless gaming headset

It offers excellent passive noise isolation

The audio quality is nicely balanced and detailed

The battery life is on par with the competition

The design is sleek and minimalistic

The headset is supremely comfortable to wear

The passive noise isolation is one of the best in the business

Compatibility is great, working via Bluetooth or USB receiver

The battery life lasts for a total of 40 hours

The audio quality is refined and crisp with good tonal balance

The Sony Inzone H7 is part of the company’s play to get into the PC peripheral game, but this headset also works well with the PS5, and it’s a luxurious success. This wireless headset brings quality passive noise cancellation as well as a sound that is pleasingly detailed and balanced. The battery life is a solid performer and its looks give off serious PlayStation vibes but the comfort is on another level.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony Inzone H7 review