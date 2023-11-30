Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget PS5, Sony’s PC gaming headset is an absolutely steal

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

When the Sony Inzone range was announced it was a bit baffling, sitting outside its PlayStation brand. But, Sony’s PC gaming play has offered up some impressive quality peripherals and the H7 headset is reduced on Amazon right now.

If you’re looking for a dose of style in your PC gaming headset from a trusted manufacturer then the makers of PlayStation have you covered with this cut-price deal. The Sony Inzone H7 headset is down to £144.40, that’s a solid £13 off on Amazon.

The biggest flaw of most of the Inzone headset range is the high price and, at over £100, the H7 may put many off. However, now under £150, the high-quality Inzone H7 may be more palatable, at a price that’s more aligned with key rivals from Razer, HyperX and more now.

The Sony Inzone H7 didn’t get a lot of love over Black Friday, with no reduction to speak of. Instead, it’s been saved for the week after. Throughout, October and November, it was priced at £157 before finally dropping down to £144.40 over the last day or so, making this a true deal.

Is the Sony Inzone H7 worth buying?

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A Sony headset for PC gamers

Pros

  • Immensely comfortable
  • Superb passive noise isolation
  • Detailed audio
  • Great battery life

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Middling mic performance
  • Fiddly software
  • No option for a wired connection
  • The Sony Inzone H7 is a premium wireless gaming headset
  • It offers excellent passive noise isolation
  • The audio quality is nicely balanced and detailed
  • The battery life is on par with the competition
  • The design is sleek and minimalistic
  • The headset is supremely comfortable to wear
  • The passive noise isolation is one of the best in the business
  • Compatibility is great, working via Bluetooth or USB receiver
  • The battery life lasts for a total of 40 hours
  • The audio quality is refined and crisp with good tonal balance

The Sony Inzone H7 is part of the company’s play to get into the PC peripheral game, but this headset also works well with the PS5, and it’s a luxurious success. This wireless headset brings quality passive noise cancellation as well as a sound that is pleasingly detailed and balanced. The battery life is a solid performer and its looks give off serious PlayStation vibes but the comfort is on another level.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony Inzone H7 review

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

