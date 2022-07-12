Expand your PS5 storage with this Prime Day SSD deal

Calling all PS5 owners – Amazon’s just dropped an unbelievable deal on the 2TB WD_Black SSD that’ll let you expand your storage on the cheap.

The 2TB model typically has a high £500.99 asking price, but as part of the Prime Day deals celebration, Amazon’s docked the price to just £177.99.

That’s an absurd saving of £323 to be had this Prime Day, and it’s easily the best deal we’ve seen so far regarding storage expansion for the PS5. Simply put, if you’re a lucky owner of a PS5 console and the onboard storage is starting to wear a little thin, then an extra 2TB in the tank will be more than tide you over.

While it is possible to simply hook up an external hard drive to the PS5, you won’t be able to make use of the same super-fast speeds that are possible with the internal SSD that comes with the PS5 as standard.

By opening up the PS5 and installing a secondary SSD however, you’ll not only be able to expand your storage ceiling, but you’ll still be able to make use of those faster loading speeds which are essential for demanding games like Returnal and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Given that triple-A games are only getting larger as time goes on, the built-in storage in the PS5 only lasts for so long, and this is doubly so if you have the digital-only console. Speaking as a fellow PS5-owner who’s kept on eye out on a storage deal like this – they rarely see the light of day, so this one is well worth snapping up.

At such a mega-low price for Prime Day, there’s never been a better time to pick up a spare SSD and dive into the plethora of titles available in the PS Plus Collection.