EE’s half price unlimited data deal is back – and it includes TNT Sports

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Black Friday is on the way, and prices are beginning to drop across the board. One deal that has caught our eye is this fantastic saving on an unlimited mobile data plan from EE.

November’s Black Friday shopping season is a great time to bag a new phone, but it’s also a great time to update your mobile plan.

EE is offering its Unlimted plan for £18 a month for the first six months, rising to £38 afterwards. That’s a great deal for those who simply can’t do without having all the data possible each month.

This is SIM only plan, so there’s not a phone included. Instead, you pop the new EE SIM in your phone and you’re ready to go. You’ll also be able to transfer your phone number from another network. If you’ve got a phone that’s still working perfectly, or want to pick up one of the excellent SIM free Black Friday phone deals we will be highlighting, going SIM only is a smart choice.

Of course, the big draw of this deal is the unlimited 5G data – a benefit that can often cost a lot, especially on a network like EE. However, there are other benefits too. For one, there are unlimited minutes for calls and texts and if you’ve got more than one person on an EE plan you can share some of your leftover data with them. How kind.

But the big extra benefit is the addition of what EE calls an ‘Inclusive Extra’. These are extra subscriptions you can add to the plan and save money in the long run. You get one inclusive extra here, and you can choose from Netflix, Apple Music, TNT Sports, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft 365 or a Roam Abroad Pass.

Plumping for the TNT extra would save you £20 per month rather than buying it separately and will let you watch sports like Champions League football, WWE and rugby on both your phone and TV. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would save you £12.99 a month while selecting Apple Music would save £10.99 a month.

If you don’t want this included extra, there’s an option that’ll cost £16.50 a month and then £33 after the first 6 months.

