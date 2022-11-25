Best Black Friday 2022 Phone Deals Live: iPhone, Pixel 6a and more price slashed
Black Friday is finally here and we’re expecting a whole host of exceptional phone deals to hit across the course of today and the weekend. We’ll be rounding up all the best we see below in our liveblog.
There have been lots of phone deals this Black Friday week so far, from bargain iPhones and cheap Galaxy phones to whopping SIM only deals and budget Pixels and as the day itself now arrives we’re only expecting to see more smartphones get hefty discounts.
We’re running this page as a constantly updated liveblog, with our team of product experts working around the clock to ensure it’s filled with the finest phone deals around. You can scroll back to see the best deals from the week, or keep an eye on the top for all the latest savings.
As well as updating the liveblog which you’ll be able to see below, we’ve also included a shortlist underneath of our favourite best Black Friday deals. So if you’re on the hunt for more general tech, we’ve got you covered. You can also check out our best Amazon Black Friday Deals and best Black Friday deals.
Best Black Friday Deals
- Echo Dot 5 – Was £54.99, Now £26.99
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones – Was £380, Now £298
- Kindle Paperwhite – Was £129.99, Now £94.99
- PS5 DualSense Controller & Horizon Forbidden West – Was £59.99, Now £44.98
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus – Was £899, Now £729
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Was £899, Now £699
- Google Pixel 6a – Was £399, Now £298.12
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Was £1149, Now £949
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – Was £389, Now £189
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds – Was £250, Now £159
FAQS
Apple is running its traditional Black Friday Shopping Event this year. This doesn’t really give you discounts as such, but it does reward purchases with an additional gift card – so at least you are getting something extra for your money. Other retailers will more likely chop money off Apple tech, likely last year’s versions.
We review loads of phones each year at Trusted Reviews and there are a few things we will always look for, regardless of price. You always want it to be fast, long at least a day on a charge and have a screen readable in all manner of conditions.
5G is a nice feature to have, as it allows for faster downloads when in you’re in a supported area. Most of the phones listed here are 5G.
Live Blog
You can get the recently-released Pixel 7 Pro on a fantastic contract deal this Black Friday; for no upfront cost and £37 per month, you'll get the handset along with a 200GB monthly data allowance and unlimited minutes and texts.
The Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best Android phones we've reviewed this year, as it twins brilliant camera performance with lush software. It's a great phone, for a great price.
You can get Apple's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14, along with a 100GB monthly data allowance of 100GB all for £45 per month.
This deal, which has no upfront cost, will cost £1,080 over its course while the RRP of the iPhone 14 is currently £849. Considering all that data, and unlimited minutes and texts into the bargain, it's a really good offer considering the high overall performance on the iPhone 14.
If you thought you'd seen the last of the Pixel 6a deals, then think again.
Vodafone has now dropped the price of the budget Pixel to £259 – and that even includes 21GB of data to use.
Can't say fairer than that!
Amazon is offering a Google Pixel 6 Pro alongside a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series headphones for a mere £549.
That’s a £399 saving – a whopping 42% – off the listed price of £948.99.
The Honor 70 is now available for £379, so it's had a massive £100 knocked off its standard price.
That's top value for a mid-ranger that has got - according to our review - a brilliant screen, a great main camera, and an appealing design too. We thought it was well-priced back then, but with this deal it's a steal!
The Sony Xperia 10 IV has seen a huge price cut for Black Friday, now being available for just £299 rather than its £429 launch price.
This handset really impressed us for its battery life and its general robustness (being IP68 rated and having a Gorilla Glass Victus screen). However, it does have some flaws in our eyes, including with the consistency of the cameras and the 60Hz display refresh rate.
The Oppo Find X5 could be yours for just £459, thanks to a significant Black Friday saving of 39% on the original price of £749.
This phone really impressed us with its gorgeous 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, highly capable cameras, and generally attractive design, so seeing such a reduction in price makes it a highly tempting prospect.
The Sony Xperia 1 III is now available for just £699, which is a price cut of 42% based on its original RRP.
Its 6.5-inch 4K OLED screen is a key selling point, as is the unique design which retains handy optional extras such as the headphone jack and Micro SD card.
You can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 with unlimited data for £26.99 a month with no upfront cost.
That means you would just pay £648 in total over two years, while the handset itself has a retail price of £769 SIM free. It's a brilliant deal, so you'd be wise to snap it up.
This contract deal gets you the brilliant iPhone 13, along with 100GB of monthly data, at a cut price.
It will cost you £199 upfront, and then you’ll be on a monthly plan costing £27. That means you’ll pay £847 overall for a device which currently costs £749 out of contract, but you’ll get 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts each month too.
The very good Samsung S20 FE is currently available for just £19 a month and no upfront cost from Mobile Phones Direct.
The 24-month contract consists of the phone and a Three SIM with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. This works out at £456 over the contract, which is good value.
This deal sees you get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra along with a 500GB monthly allowance for just £45 per month.
Over the course of your 24-month contract, you’d pay £1109 for the handset including the upfront cost (which alone is less than the RRP of £1149)
This is
a real cracker of a deal.
Currys is offering the Pixel 6 Pro at a heavily discounted price of £599, which is £250 less than the RRP.
But if you then enter PIXEL100 at the checkout, you can secure a further £100 off the final price.
£499 for the Pixel 6 Pro is certainly one of the best phone deals we've seen yet this Black Friday.
As part of mobiles.co.uk’s Black Friday sale, you can grab the iPhone 14 Pro Max for £28 per month, with a £629.99 upfront fee.
That means across the course of the two year contract you’ll be paying £1302. When you take off the actual cost of the phone if you were to buy it from Apple – that’s £1199 – you’ll only end up paying £103 for 150GB of data per month over 24 months.
The price of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been drastically reduced, from £899 all the way down to £699.
Considering the specs on offer, including a top chipset and very fast charging, this is a cracking phone for the price.
The Honor Magic 4 Pro has just had a sizeable 25% reduction in price, going from £929.99 down to £693 thanks to this great deal on Amazon.
This is a hefty saving on this flagship phone, which performs well across the board.
One of the top flagship smartphones of 2021, the OnePlus 9 Pro, is now available to buy just for £479 in this fantastic early Black Friday deal.
This represents a saving of £350, or 42%, compared to the product’s original RRP of £829.
One of the finest mid-range phones on the market is the Google Pixel 6a, and if you act quickly you can get it for just £298.12 – that’s a hefty reduction from the £399 RRP price.
Go for this deal and you’ll secure a huge £100.88 saving on the Pixel 6a. That’s 25% chopped off this price we already felt was a good deal when it launched.
Launched at £399 Amazon has slashed the price of the Nothing Phone (1) down to £349.99.
That’s a £49.01, or a 12%, saving from the RRP and it marks the first hefty discount we’ve spotted on this particular Android phone.
If you’re happy with your smartphone but just need the right data allowance, then this SIM-only deal could have you covered.
Costing just £8 per month, down from the usual £10, you can get 30GB of data (along with unlimited UK calls and texts).