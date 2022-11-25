Best Black Friday 2022 Phone Deals Live: iPhone, Pixel 6a and more price slashed

Black Friday is finally here and we’re expecting a whole host of exceptional phone deals to hit across the course of today and the weekend. We’ll be rounding up all the best we see below in our liveblog.

There have been lots of phone deals this Black Friday week so far, from bargain iPhones and cheap Galaxy phones to whopping SIM only deals and budget Pixels and as the day itself now arrives we’re only expecting to see more smartphones get hefty discounts.

We’re running this page as a constantly updated liveblog, with our team of product experts working around the clock to ensure it’s filled with the finest phone deals around. You can scroll back to see the best deals from the week, or keep an eye on the top for all the latest savings.

As well as updating the liveblog which you'll be able to see below, we've also included a shortlist underneath of our favourite best Black Friday deals.

Is Apple doing a Black Friday Sale this year? Apple is running its traditional Black Friday Shopping Event this year. This doesn’t really give you discounts as such, but it does reward purchases with an additional gift card – so at least you are getting something extra for your money. Other retailers will more likely chop money off Apple tech, likely last year’s versions. What should you look for in a phone? We review loads of phones each year at Trusted Reviews and there are a few things we will always look for, regardless of price. You always want it to be fast, long at least a day on a charge and have a screen readable in all manner of conditions. Is a 5G phone better? 5G is a nice feature to have, as it allows for faster downloads when in you’re in a supported area. Most of the phones listed here are 5G.

