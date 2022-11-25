 large image

Best Black Friday 2022 Phone Deals Live: iPhone, Pixel 6a and more price slashed

Black Friday is finally here and we’re expecting a whole host of exceptional phone deals to hit across the course of today and the weekend. We’ll be rounding up all the best we see below in our liveblog.

There have been lots of phone deals this Black Friday week so far, from bargain iPhones and cheap Galaxy phones to whopping SIM only deals and budget Pixels and as the day itself now arrives we’re only expecting to see more smartphones get hefty discounts.

We’re running this page as a constantly updated liveblog, with our team of product experts working around the clock to ensure it’s filled with the finest phone deals around. You can scroll back to see the best deals from the week, or keep an eye on the top for all the latest savings.

As well as updating the liveblog which you’ll be able to see below, we’ve also included a shortlist underneath of our favourite best Black Friday deals. So if you’re on the hunt for more general tech, we’ve got you covered. You can also check out our best Amazon Black Friday Deals and best Black Friday deals.

FAQS

Is Apple doing a Black Friday Sale this year?

Apple is running its traditional Black Friday Shopping Event this year. This doesn’t really give you discounts as such, but it does reward purchases with an additional gift card – so at least you are getting something extra for your money. Other retailers will more likely chop money off Apple tech, likely last year’s versions.

What should you look for in a phone?

We review loads of phones each year at Trusted Reviews and there are a few things we will always look for, regardless of price. You always want it to be fast, long at least a day on a charge and have a screen readable in all manner of conditions.

Is a 5G phone better?

5G is a nice feature to have, as it allows for faster downloads when in you’re in a supported area. Most of the phones listed here are 5G.

Live Blog

Max Parker

If you thought you'd seen the last of the Pixel 6a deals, then think again.

Vodafone has now dropped the price of the budget Pixel to £259 – and that even includes 21GB of data to use.

Can't say fairer than that!

Peter Phelps

The Honor 70 is now available for £379, so it's had a massive £100 knocked off its standard price.

That's top value for a mid-ranger that has got - according to our review - a brilliant screen, a great main camera, and an appealing design too. We thought it was well-priced back then, but with this deal it's a steal!

Peter Phelps

The Oppo Find X5 could be yours for just £459, thanks to a significant Black Friday saving of 39% on the original price of £749.

This phone really impressed us with its gorgeous 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, highly capable cameras, and generally attractive design, so seeing such a reduction in price makes it a highly tempting prospect.

Max Parker

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 with unlimited data for £26.99 a month with no upfront cost.

That means you would just pay £648 in total over two years, while the handset itself has a retail price of £769 SIM free. It's a brilliant deal, so you'd be wise to snap it up.

Get this deal here right now

Max Parker

This contract deal gets you the brilliant iPhone 13, along with 100GB of monthly data, at a cut price.

It will cost you £199 upfront, and then you’ll be on a monthly plan costing £27. That means you’ll pay £847 overall for a device which currently costs £749 out of contract, but you’ll get 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts each month too.

Max Parker

If you’re happy with your smartphone but just need the right data allowance, then this SIM-only deal could have you covered.

Costing just £8 per month, down from the usual £10, you can get 30GB of data (along with unlimited UK calls and texts).

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

