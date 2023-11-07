Early Black Friday deal brings the Galaxy S23 down to its cheapest price yet

Black Friday doesn’t officially kick off until Friday 24 November 2023, but that hasn’t stopped various retailers from getting in on the newly dubbed ‘Black November’ a little early.

That includes the shopping giant Amazon itself, with a swathe of early savings on a range of tech including one particularly tempting deal that caught our eye as we perused the newly discounted collection.

The deal in question hacks an impressive 34% off the £849 RRP of the Samsung Galaxy S23, bringing the price of the compact 2023 flagship down to a rather tempting £554.96 when you buy the understated black finish of the phone.

Huge Deal: Samsung Galaxy S23 now just £554.96, its cheapest price yet Grab the highly-rated Samsung Galaxy S23 for just £554.96 on Amazon, representing a massive saving of £294.04 (34% off) compared to its regular RRP. That makes it the cheapest it has been since release! Amazon

Save 34%

The £294 saving on the Galaxy S23 is a rare thing – while it’s common to see a £50-£100 price drop in the months after a phone’s release, more significant discounts like this are much more infrequent.

Not only is it a considerable saving, but as you can see from the below price tracker, Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 represents the phone’s most significant price drop at the retailer since its release in April, making it a genuine bargain for Samsung fans needing an upgrade.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying?

A tempting flagship designed for one-handed use Pros Pocketable, minimalistic design

All-day battery life

True flagship performance Cons Near-identical to Galaxy S22

Slow charge speeds

Display only drops to 48Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is an affordable phone with high-end features

It has a compact size and lightweight design, making it easy to use with one hand

The 6.1-inch AMOLED display is stunning and offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate

The phone has a solid build quality and attention to detail in its design

It comes in multiple colour options, including phantom black, cream, green, and lavender

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor provides fast and responsive performance

The rear camera setup offers decent all-round performance and good low-light capabilities

The phone runs on Android 13 with Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 update, offering a polished user experience

The battery life is impressive, easily lasting the entire day with average use

We loved the Samsung Galaxy S23 when we reviewed the flagship smartphone earlier this year, praising its focus on processing power despite its pocketable 6.1-inch dimensions that mean you get the best of both worlds.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy boasts an overclocked CPU and GPU to get marginally better performance than other 2023 flagships, and with the phone able to easily handle media-heavy app scrolling and high-end gaming with ease, it shows too. That’s backed up by a 6.1-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED 2X display that delivers an exquisite viewing experience with vivid colours and deep blacks.

There’s also a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto sensor that makes it a versatile option for snaps and video, although it can’t quite compete with the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra and its 200MP primary camera.

Plus, despite featuring a smaller battery than the rest of the Galaxy S23 competition, we found that the compact Galaxy S23 had no issues getting through a full day’s use without reaching for the charger.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S23 review

Looking for a different deal?

If the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a little too compact for your tastes, there’s also an impressive contract offer on the Google Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB of data, and if you want to try out an iPhone, you can bag yourself an iPhone 15 Pro with unlimited 5G data for a pretty tempting amount too.