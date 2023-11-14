Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Check out this tasty Samsung microwave deal in the early Black Friday sale

Alec Evans

If you’ve been searching for a great Black Friday deal on a microwave oven, there’s a great price cut that brings a reliable Samsung model below the £100 mark.

The Samsung MS23K3515AS/EU solo microwave used to cost £149, but thanks to a £49.01 saving as part of Currys’ Black Friday Event, it’ll now only set you back £99.99. That’s a price reduction of about a third.

Buy this microwave, and you’ll find a roller ring and 288mm diameter turntable inside the box as well as the microwave and user manual. You’ll discover from there some of the great features on offer as well.

Buy a Samsung MS23K3515AS/EU through Currys this Black Friday, and you’ll pay £99.99. That’s a saving of £49.01 from its previous price of £149.

It can defrost as well as reheat, has a maximum programmable countdown timer of 99 minutes and offers 20 auto cook programs, giving you everything you need from a domestic microwave.

It’s an 800 watt microwave, so not quite as powerful as some on the market, but there’s no doubting its versatility.

The multiple auto cook programs give you presets for ready meals, all types of vegetables from carrots to spinach, brown rice, chicken breasts, fish fillets, potatoes and many more. Its five auto defrost settings incorporate meat, poultry, fish, vegetables and bread. There’s a keep warm function too, for when you’re preparing lots of dishes but don’t want your microwave to cook your food any further.

There are dial controls, an LED digital display and a cooking capacity of up to 23 litres.

Among its safety features is a child lock to protect the machine from interference from younger members of the household. It has vents at the side and back to prevent overheating and its cavity material is ceramic with a lining of enamel, which washes clean easily.

If you’re hunting for a versatile and highly-regarded microwave this Black Friday, then this early deal could be the best you’ll find this month. Otherwise, check out our Early Black Friday Deals page for even more tasty discounts.

