Catch Shogun on Disney+ with this limited time offfer

Disney+ has launched is “Epic Movies, Epic Offer” promotion, and you can bag yourself a big disount to go with it.

This deal is open to both new and returning subscribers, and the deal allows bags you three months of Disney+ Standard with Ads tier for £1.99/month for three months. After that ‘trial’ period lapses, you’ll be bumped back to the regular fee of £4.99/month but you’ll save £9 in the process.

Every little penny counts of course, and if you’re already subscribing to Disney+ Standard with Ads tier, you may want to unsubscribe and re-subscribe to see if you’re eligible for this offer. If you’re intrigued by what Disney+ has to offer four years after its launch, you can always try it (Disney no longer offers a free trial) and then cancel before it auto-renews.

The deal is available from the 29th February to the 14th March, so you’ve got two weeks to sign up and take advantage of the offer. Once you’re subscribed, there’s plenty of TV shows and films to watch on the service, that we’d rate as one of the best streaming services around.

With new programmes such as the much-hyped Shogun on the service, as well as recent films such as The Creator and The Marvels on the service, you can also look forward to the second season of Extraordinary (6th March), or if you’re a big Taylor Swift fan, the Eras Tour is set to drop on 15th March.

Of course this deal does apply to those looking to subscribe to the 4K tier, which costs £10.99/month. For anyone else looking to get back into the world of Disney+ or are new to the service, you can take advantage of this offer and see what the service we named the best video streaming service of 2023 is all about.