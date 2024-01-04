Boost your productivity with Amazon’s phenomenal Logitech mouse deal

If your New Year’s resolution involves boosting your productivity in 2024, you can start by taking advantage of this phenomenal Logitech mouse deal.

Amazon is offering the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse for just £44.90, which is a saving of 55% on the £99.99 RRP.

It’s a stunning price for one of the best PC and Mac accessories in the business. We’ve always rated the Logitech MX Master series highly, dating right back to the original model, which we awarded 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review.

This more recent model lets you connect to up to three computers and flit between them at the press of a button, meaning you won’t need to sync and resync across multiple displays. Download the Logitech Option software, and you’ll even be able to copy and paste files between the three.

With a maximum DPI rating of 4,000, the Logitech MX Master 2S should prove super responsive. Meanwhile, the scroll wheel automatically switches between precise and hyper-fast scrolling.

This wireless mouse uses a rechargeable battery, and just three minutes of charging using the bundled micro USB cable will get you enough power for a whole day of work.

Add in an ergonomic design, and there’s no wonder the Logitech MX Master 2S is one of the most popular productivity-focused PC accessories around.

As part of this limited time deal, which is better than half price, the Logitech MX Master 2S is a no-brainer.