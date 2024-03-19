Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Boost your bass with this limited time Sonos Sub Mini offer

Jon Mundy

The Sonos Sub Mini can currently be had at a knock down price for a limited time as part of this eBay offer.

Click that Add to basket button on the Peter Tyson eBay outlet, head to checkout, and use the code FRESH20, and you’ll find a hefty discount on the £429 RRP. After applying said code, you’ll get it for £354.

That’s a considerable £75 saving, which is nothing to be sniffed at for a high quality bass-boosting speaker that’s been designed to work with the brand’s smaller speakers and soundbars.

Save £75 on the Sonos Sub Mini

Peter Tyson is offering the Sonos Sub Mini at a £75 discount over on its eBay outlet.

  • Peter Tyson on eBay
  • Save £75
  • Now £354
View Deal

We gave the Sonos Sub Mini a 4-star review at the time. We appreciated the way that “It improves the sound quality of any Sonos speaker it’s paired with, delivering greater range and more bass, while avoiding becoming too boomy or dominating”.

There’s no case vibration, which is impressive, and bass is beautifully balanced. Dynamic range is much better than the original Sub.

“In many ways it’s the perfect upgrade,” we continued. In fact, our one criticism of the Sonos Sub Mini was that it was expensive. That solitary negative has been lessened, if not eradicated by this brilliant offer.

If you’ve got a pair of One SL speakers, you’ll have yourself a phenomenal audio set-up with proper stereo separation and deep bass. It’s also a good match up for the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar.

