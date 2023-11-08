Tempting early Black Friday deal transforms the Samsung Galaxy A54 into a budget phone

Black Friday has traditionally been a one-day shopping event, but the deal bonanza has slowly transformed into Black November with many retailers getting in on the deal fun a little early – and that includes shopping giant Amazon, with a very tempting deal on the Samsung Galaxy A54 that essentially turns it into a budget phone.

There is a caveat however; while the phone is still shipped within two days from a UK warehouse, the Galaxy A54 5G you’ll receive will be a German import. It’s still unlocked on all UK networks, and you can set up the phone in UK English as you usually would with all features and functions working perfectly fine, but the imported nature means you won’t get your regular manufacturer warranty.

If that doesn’t bother you, then you can bag yourself an impressive £170.13 off the £449 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with 128GB of storage in the Graphite finish at Amazon right now, bringing the phone down to a relatively budget price of just £278.87.

Save £170.13 on the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Grab the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for just £278.87 on Amazon, representing a massive saving of £170.13 (37% off). It's a German import so you won't have your standard manufacturer warranty, but we still think it's an absolute steal for the price.

Save 37%

£278.87 View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G was a steal at its regular £449 RRP, with an impressive glass build you rarely see at the price point, along with a solid 6.4-inch 120Hz display, decent mid-range power and a design that makes it look quite a bit like the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23.

For just £278.87, it’s a ridiculously tempting buy, even with the caveats about the warranty we mentioned above.

Interestingly, the German variant of the Galaxy A54 5G has been slightly cheaper in the past, but it still represents the cheapest you can buy it right now, with the UK variant still costing close to its £449 RRP.

Is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G worth buying?

A fine, if not exceptional, mid-ranger Pros Premium look and build

Great 120Hz AMOLED display

Huge 5,000mAh battery

New and improved 50MP camera Cons Inconsistent battery life

No display HDR support

Can be a bit slow at times

Slow charge times

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has a great display with a 120Hz refresh rate and vibrant colors.

The phone’s design has been upgraded with a glass rear, giving it a premium feel.

The camera setup includes a new 50MP primary lens with improved image quality in well-lit conditions.

The phone has IP67 dust and water resistance, providing durability.

Performance is decent for casual smartphone users, but not as powerful as some competitors.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Battery life is good for average daily use but may falter during heavy usage.

The phone supports expandable storage up to 1TB with a microSD card slot.

The Samsung OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 offers a familiar user experience with minimal new features.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a solid all-rounder in the mid-range smartphone market, ticking plenty of boxes that the similarly priced competition doesn’t. That includes a premium design complete with a glass rear and a design similar to that of the Galaxy S23, making a nice change from the plastic-backed competition, along with IP67 dust and water resistance.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth animations and boasts the inky blacks and vibrant colours that the display tech is well known for. Combined with the Exynos 1380 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone can deliver a solid everyday experience, though it’s not tailored towards high-end gaming.

The A54 5G also benefits from a new 50MP primary camera with a larger sensor than its predecessor, improving performance in both well-lit and low-light scenarios, coupled with a 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lens.

Together, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a solid mid-range smartphone made all the more tempting by the Amazon deal.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review.

