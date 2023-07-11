Best TV Prime Day deals: Get the best bargains on 4K TVs

Prime Day is here, and if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber you can enjoy a feast of deals of the two-day sales event that’s taking place.

If you’ve been waiting for a product to come down in price but can’t wait until Black Friday 2023, then Prime Day offers the first chance to get the item you want for less. If you’re after a new TV, we’ve compiled the best deals we’ve seen so far in this list.

If you’re not a Prime Member you’ll want to sign up for a free trial or membership to take advantage of all the deals spilling out of Amazon’s pockets. New members – and those without an active account for the last 12 months – can sign up right now with a 30-day free trial.

Once you’ve done that, come take a look at the best 4K TV deals on sale. If you’re after a TV and something else, be sure to take a look at our Prime Day Live Blog, as we’re sharing every single noteworthy tech deal that the site has to offer.

Amazon Fire TV 2-series

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Amazon’s Prime Day deals brings this 32-inch Fire TV 2-series to a low, low price. This screen has had a reduction of £100 on its asking price, bringing it doesn’t from £249.99 to £149.99.

The Fire TV-series is Amazon’s budget range for its own brand TVs. It’s tailored made for those looking for a smart TV at size that won’t take up much space in your living room (or bedroom, or wherever you place it).

Amazon Fire TV 4-series

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Here’s a big discount on the RRP for the 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series, with Amazon lopping 40% off to its current price of £299, down from the original asking price of £499.

The Fire TV 4-series supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, with HDR10 and HLG support. With integration into the Fire TV OS, there’s a huge library of apps to use and subscribe, including big names such as Disney+, Netflix, iPlayer, Apple TV+ and of course, Prime Video.

Toshiba QF5D QLED TV

This is one of the cheapest QLED TVs we’ve seen on sale. As part of the Prime Day sales, Amazon has reduced the Toshiba QF5D by £50 to bring it down to £349.

Toshiba’s 50-inch model looks to offer a wider and more accurate range of colours than a standard LCD screen. And as this is a Fire TV, you get the smarts that come with the platform along with that big library of video streaming apps that includes the likes of Disney+, Netflix and the UK catch-up apps. You also get Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 connectivity to stream/cast to the TV.

Samsung The Frame (2023)

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, you can get the stylish, art-focused Samsung The Frame TV for £779, a saving of £320 on the asking price.

The Frame is perfectly suited for art lovers, as when not in use it can transform into a piece of wall art to rival the Louvre with a selection of pictures available to buy. And when you’re using it for watching the TV, this 43-inch model is stocked with lots of entertainment features as well as a QLED screen to help improve picture quality.

Samsung CU7100 Crystal UHD TV

A small saving on a massive TV, this 70-inch behemoth from Samsung is available for £649 as part of the two-day Prime Day event.

The CU7100 is the entry-level model in Samsung’s Crystal UHD range that boasts HDR support, and with its Game Mode hub, there’s compatibility with the likes of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming.

