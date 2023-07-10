Best Prime Day Kindle Deals: Prices slashed on all Kindle models

Prime Day is just around the corner and Amazon has already slashed the prices across its entire range of Kindle e-readers.

Prime Day, alongside Black Friday, is the best time to buy Amazon’s own-brand tech, including Kindle readers and Fire tablets. It’s almost a guarantee that these devices will get a hefty price cut, and that’s certainly the case this Prime Day.

From the budget Kindle to the pen-equipped Scribe, we’ve rounded up the best Kindle Prime Day deals below. As for all the Prime Day deals, you need to be a Prime member to benefit from the lower prices. You can find out how to sign up for Amazon Prime with our handy guide.

Kindle

The base Kindle remains an excellent pick for those who want a simple, small and capable reader. It has the smallest screen of the bunch, though it does have a sharp panel with a light for night reading.

Kindle Paperwhite

The mid-range Kindle Paperwhite is our pick of the bunch of currently available readers and we’d comfortably say it’s the best on the market. From the roomy screen, to the excellent light and handy extras like an IP rating for added protection. It also charges via USB-C, something you won’t find on the Kindle Oasis.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is the slickest of the Kindles in terms of design. The thin, metal body is tasteful and the addition of page-turning buttons means you don’t need to interact with the screen to flip through a book, The screen is big and sharp, and it’s great for use by the pool thanks to the IP rating and it runs the same software all the Kindles.

Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe is the outlier of this bunch. It’s by far the biggest with a 10.2-inch display. It also comes with a pen, ideal for taking notes or doodling. The display makes reading a pleasure, especially for larger format books and magazines.

