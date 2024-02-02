Beats Studio Buds are now a super affordable AirPods alternative

Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds, making them a very tempting AirPods alternative for an excellent price.

In the latest line of excellent deals on Apple products, Amazon has now chopped a whopping 38% off the £159.99 RRP of the Beats Studio Buds bringing them down to £99.99.

With this discount, the wireless earphones are now cheaper than the 3rd Gen AirPods and they come packing numerous features – like active noise cancelling (ANC) – you won’t find on Apple’s other set of buds.

While this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen these buds drop to, it is among the lowest and remains a very good deal. Amazon tends to sell these buds for around £129, so this remains a healthy £30 saving on that price. You can also get the very cheapest pair of AirPods for £99, however these lack the ANC skills of the Beats Studio Buds, meaning they block out pesky noises from your office or commute.

As always, there’s no way of telling how long the price will stay this low – so it’s best to act quickly if you fancy picking up a pair.

Is the Beats Studio Buds worth buying?

The beat goes on with the Studio Buds true wireless Pros Natural, balanced tone

Solid noise cancellation/transparency mode

iOS and Android support

Comfortable to wear Cons Battery life less than rivals

No wireless charging

App is slim on features

The Beats Studio Buds are a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation earbuds with well-balanced sound, good ANC and a design that’s more comfortable than the AirPods.

Both iOS and Android support is welcome and pairing is simply a case of bringing the buds close to your phone.

In our review of the Studio Bud, our expert said “The Beats Studio Buds are a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds. The sound is well-balanced, the ANC is solid (given the price) and iOS and Android support means there’s no favouritism in terms of platforms. There are limitations but the Studio Buds pack in plenty of value.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Beats Studio Buds review