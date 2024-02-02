Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Beats Studio Buds are now a super affordable AirPods alternative

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds, making them a very tempting AirPods alternative for an excellent price.

In the latest line of excellent deals on Apple products, Amazon has now chopped a whopping 38% off the £159.99 RRP of the Beats Studio Buds bringing them down to £99.99.

With this discount, the wireless earphones are now cheaper than the 3rd Gen AirPods and they come packing numerous features – like active noise cancelling (ANC) – you won’t find on Apple’s other set of buds.

While this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen these buds drop to, it is among the lowest and remains a very good deal. Amazon tends to sell these buds for around £129, so this remains a healthy £30 saving on that price. You can also get the very cheapest pair of AirPods for £99, however these lack the ANC skills of the Beats Studio Buds, meaning they block out pesky noises from your office or commute.

As always, there’s no way of telling how long the price will stay this low – so it’s best to act quickly if you fancy picking up a pair.

Is the Beats Studio Buds worth buying?

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The beat goes on with the Studio Buds true wireless

Pros

  • Natural, balanced tone
  • Solid noise cancellation/transparency mode
  • iOS and Android support
  • Comfortable to wear

Cons

  • Battery life less than rivals
  • No wireless charging
  • App is slim on features

The Beats Studio Buds are a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation earbuds with well-balanced sound, good ANC and a design that’s more comfortable than the AirPods.

Both iOS and Android support is welcome and pairing is simply a case of bringing the buds close to your phone.

In our review of the Studio Bud, our expert said “The Beats Studio Buds are a solid all-round pair of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds. The sound is well-balanced, the ANC is solid (given the price) and iOS and Android support means there’s no favouritism in terms of platforms. There are limitations but the Studio Buds pack in plenty of value.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Beats Studio Buds review

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

