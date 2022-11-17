Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 are already being discounted

They’ve only been on shelves for a few weeks, but ahead of the Black Friday shopping event the AirPods Pro 2 have had their first price cut.

Amazon has chopped £10 off the excellent ANC-toting earbuds, bringing the price down from the original £249 to £239.

While it’s not a massive saving, if you’re in the market for these buds this is a cheaper way of getting them into your ears than buying directly through Apple. And as we always say with Apple tech, it’s best to jump on the discounts when they happen as they can be rare.

If this deal isn’t quite for you, we’ve been rounding up the best early Black Friday deals ahead of the big shopping event itself – so they’ll likely be something in our live blog that’ll catch the eye.

As a quick refresher, these are Apple’s high-end earbuds. They have excellent noise cancelling, great sound and connect easily with the iOS ecosystem, including Macs, iPhones and iPads. Of course, they have Bluetooth for a more traditional connection too.

They’re a nice upgrade from the previous AirPods Pro, with a smarter case that can be quickly located in the Find My app if you lose them down the back of the sofa. There are numerous sound upgrades here too, and slightly extended battery life and a very handy XS ear tip that’ll be great news for those with small ears.

We had plenty of praise for the AirPods Pro 2 when we reviewed them upon release, scoring them 4.5/5 and awarding them a Recommended badge. We had particular praise for the excellent ANC, rich sound and updated charging case.

Our verdict read, “The AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested – even when the high price is taken into account.”

