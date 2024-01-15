Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch 9 now has a swift price cut

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been on the lookout for a cheap Apple Watch this January, don’t miss out on this fantastic deal from John Lewis. 

The Apple Watch 9 is only a few months old but it’s already been given a nice price cut from the UK retailer. Head to John Lewis now to bag the latest Apple Watch for just £379 and save £50 compared to the wearable’s usual £429 RRP. 

Searching for the latest Apple Watch? Look for further. The Apple Watch 9 is now just £379 at John Lewis and save £50 compared to its usual £429 RRP.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £429
  • £379
View Deal

Not only will you save £50 with this offer, but it also comes with a 2-year guarantee and 3 months of Apple Fitness+ at no additional cost. Kick off the new year with a new smartwatch and a fresh workout routine with this great deal. 

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 worth buying? 

Apple Watch Series 9 on wrist
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A fantastic smartwatch for iPhone users

Pros

  • Certain models made from recycled aluminium
  • Faster Siri
  • Accurate tracking
  • Very bright screen

Cons

  • Design remains the same
  • Health data needs to be shown better

The Apple Watch 9 is a brilliant smartwatch for any iPhone user. The hardware and software are both excellent and the design will be familiar to anyone looking to upgrade from an older model.

New additions this year include an updated chipset that can process Siri requests on-device and the Double Tap gesture control which allows you to control the device by pressing your finger and thumb together twice.

The Apple Watch 9 also boasts a bright screen, faster Siri performance and accurate fitness tracking, making it a fantastic all-rounder.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 9 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you usually opt for a Samsung phone over an iPhone, you might be interested in this incredible £70 saving on last year’s Galaxy Watch 6

