The Galaxy Watch 6 is finally at an affordable price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

One of my favourite smartwatches of last year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, has just been given a much needed price cut.

Amazon’s just bestowed the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with a hefty 22% reduction, letting you nab the Samsung’s Wear OS 4 powered smartwatch for just £249, instead of the original asking price of £319.

As great as the Samsung Galaxy Watches are, the price of each yearly refresh has slowly been increasing since the Galaxy Watch 4, and that’s made it tricky to recommend the new Galaxy Watch 6 outright when weighed up against similarly priced alternatives like the TicWatch Pro 5 and the Pixel Watch 2.

At just £249 however, the Galaxy Watch 6 is now far more affordable than the competition, making it an easy win for anyone in the market after a stylish, high-end wearable with plenty of great fitness chops.

Huge Galaxy Watch 6 Price Cut

It’s stylish, full of fitness tracking features and even comes with the latest Wear OS right out of the box, and at £249 the Galaxy Watch 6 has never been more of a steal.

  • Amazon
  • Was £319
  • Now £249
View Deal

As mentioned, the Galaxy Watch 6 also comes with the latest Wear OS 4 update from Google, so on the software side, the Watch 6 is as future-proof as they come.

What really separates the Watch 6 from the crowd however is the emphasis Samsung’s placed on health and fitness. For starters, there’s no shortage of workouts to be tracked with this thing, and the heart rate data is fairly accurate when compared against dedicated heart rate monitors, so you can get a solid idea of how your body is reacting to certain exercises.

For a more holistic look at your health, the included BioActive sensor lets you perform a full body scan that is able to – with surprising accuracy – let you know key metrics like your skeletal muscle and BMI rate.

What ties it all together is just how great the device looks as a modern smartwatch. Unlike the industrial aesthetic afforded by TicWatch, and the (let’s be honest) stale form factor that Apple’s been using for far too long, the Galaxy Watch 6 is genuinely eye-catching.

This is helped by the minimal bezels that surround the screen and the vast collection of colourful watch faces that are available.

Whether you need a solid fitness tracker to help you out at the gym or just want a stylish accessory to wear on your wrist, the Galaxy Watch 6 is an instant winner at this reduced price.

