Anker’s ridiculously fast Prime Power Bank is going cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you need on-the-go power and you need it fast, the Anker Prime Power Bank is the answer. Right now Amazon is selling this 200W, 20,000mAh model for more than a third-off.

The limited time deal at Amazon gets you an Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000mAh for £85.98. That’s a £44.01 saving on the £129.99 regular price for this model.

It’s one of a large number of Anker charging products that are currently on sale at Amazon for a limited time, so be sure to check the related products.

Naturally, this deal includes free Prime delivery for members, meaning you’ll have it for your outdoor adventures by the weekend if you order today.

Save £44.01 on Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank

Snag a bargain on Amazon with the Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank. We’re big fans of this fast, powerful and meaty poratable charging bank and it’s currently 34% off

  • Amazon
  • Save 34%
  • £85.98
View Deal

This is the joint lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model, which is on sale quite regularly, but there’s no time like the present if you want to get involved while the going is good.

Is the Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank worth buying?

Recommended

The Anker Prime is a powerful, high capacity battery pack willing to be called “le chonk,” “el grande” or “captain mAh.”

Pros

  • Handy screen, with menu system
  • Awesome power output
  • Fast charging (with a 100W adapter)

Cons

  • Some buggy behaviours at maxed-out charging
  • Dodgy level reporting out of the box
  • High price for a 20K battery

We have reviewed the Anker Prime Power Bank and were really impressed with the power output of 200W combined with the 20,000mAh capacity. It means you can rapidly charge a couple of laptops at 100W each and still have enough left over for topping up your phone.

You can also charge the bank itself at up to 100W, meaning it’s an ideal accompaniment it you’re camping or travelling and may not have all the time in the world to replenish the device you’re relying on for power.

We also loved the intuitive colour LCD screen that showcases the output of the devices you’re charging. However, our reviewer did say the battery level reporting takes a while to settle in.

Our reviewer gave it a four star score and concluded: “The Anker Prime is an order of magnitude faster than the average battery pack, capable of doling out and taking in power at pretty stunning rates.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank review

Looking for a different deal?

Already fully charged? How about this deal on Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer? Or, you can check a rolling page featuring our best deals.

author icon

author icon

author icon

author icon

