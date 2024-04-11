Last chance to get over 50% off Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer

A must-have kitchen appliance for busy families, act fast and get this Ninja air fryer for under £110 today.

Not only is the certified refurbished Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer currently reduced to £119 from Ninja’s official eBay store but by entering the code SPROUT10 at the checkout, you can nab an extra 10% off, making the grand total just £107.10. That’s a massive £142.89 off the usual price tag.

Don’t delay as the 10% off code expires at 11:59pm tonight (11th April).

Act fast and get the Ninja 10-in-1 air fryer for under £110 today Not only is the refurbished Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer currently reduced to £119 but by entering the code SPROUT10 you can nab an extra 10% off, making the grand total just £107.10. Act fast as this code will expire at 11:59pm on 11th April. eBay

Was £249.99

Now £107.10 View Deal

Ninja states that its certified refurbished appliances are returned items “which have been professionally checked, cleaned and restored” to their full working order. Ninja has also included a one-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Boasting a mammoth 10 cooking functions including steam air fry, steam bake, grill and slow cook, the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer is a versatile and impressively clever device.

Featuring Ninja’s rapid cooking system, which combines steam with air frying to cook food in as little as 15-minutes. The clever inclusion of steam retains up to 90% of nutrients, while air frying results in up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods so food is not only cooked faster but healthier too.

With Ninja’s Speedi Meals function, you can cook different components of meals simultaneously. Using the included cook and crisp tray, this function lets you layer different ingredients such as grains or pastas, vegetables and proteins and cook them all at the same time.

Thanks to the generously sized 5.7-litre capacity (and dishwasher-safe) cooking pot, not only can you easily cook up to four hearty portions at once but the dreaded cleanup is minimal too, making it perfect for busy family life.

We gave the Ninja Speedi a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “the Ninja Speedi is a smart and convenient way to cook entire meals in one go.” David also hailed the steam air fry function as “just incredible.”

If you’ve been considering buying an air fryer for a while then now is the perfect time to go for it. As the 10-in-1 Ninja Air Fryer is usually £249.99, this unbelievable eBay bargain gets you the appliance for just £107.10.