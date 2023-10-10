Amazon’s Surface Pro 9 deal needs to be seen to be believed

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is here and Microsoft is swiftly in on the action, offering up a huge discount on its flagship Surface tablet.

Microsoft’s hybrid Surface Pro 9 tablet is a strong option if you want a supremely thin-and-light device as well as high-end design above all else, and it’s a strong deal this Prime Big Deal Deals day – say that three times fast. The enticing offer is a more than decent £131 off, which cuts the price down from £930 to £799.

You’ll need a Prime exclusive deal so you’ll need a Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this over £100 saving. You can sign up right here.

This Surface Pro 9 deal is down to under £800 Microsoft’s latest thin-and-light hybrid machine has over a whopping £131 off right now. Amazon

Was £930

Now £799 View Deal

Admittedly, the Surface Pro 9 isn’t the perfect device but, one of its hangups is price, which is handily mitigated by this ideal Prime discount. Outside of that, it offers a high-end design that is unmatched on the Windows side of the market. You’ll find stunning portability along with strong productivity capabilities too.

Microsoft has made sure your personality is catered to as well with a range of options for the colour of Type Cover (sold separately) available too. The display only adds to the aesthetics, with a bright and breezy PixelSense panel included.

If you are looking for a Windows machine that can be carried under your arm as you stroll along without a care in the world, this stunningly thin and lightweight Surface is a device you should seriously consider. Despite coming in at just 879g light and 9.3 thin, Microsoft manages to wedge a decent battery in here too, giving you well over a working day. Whether its design or battery life, this a device to ease your daily stresses.

Typically over £1,000, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 isn’t an easy sell, up against strong competition. However, at under £799 for Prime Big Deal Days, it has to be seriously considered, especially when you’re getting luxury design from corner to corner.