Amazon’s just dropped a stunning deal for audiophiles

Love audio and are looking for a last minute deal before Christmas? We may have just the pair of headphones for you.

The Denon AH-D7200 wired over-ears have just had a quite considerable sum lopped off their RRP. Head to Amazon and you’ll find that there’s 28% off the asking price, dropping them from £699 to £499.

That’s still a considerable amount of money, but if you’re an Amazon customer you can split this into five separate payments over fiver months at £100 if you choose the instalment option.

While we’ve not reviewed the D7200 model ourselves, it has received a star rating of 4.4 on Amazon from 272 ratings, which would suggest that people have been pleased with their purchase. We did review D5200 model back in 2018, awarding that model four stars, which offers the nearest point of reference that we have for the D7200.

In that review, we hailed the headphones deep bass performance, comfortable design and overall engaging audio performance; and we’re assuming that the D7200 shares those characteristics and betters the cheaper model in various ways too.

Denon describes these headphones as reference, so they are built for high quality listening, certified for Hi-Res Audio and using Denon’s FreeEdge 50mm drivers to deliver an accurate sound with minimal distortion for the purest possible audio experience.

The earcups are made from American walnut, and the use of wood often gives headphones a richer, warmer presentation; while the headband is made from natural sheepskin leather (so Vegans may want to skip this pair) for a “soft luxurious feel”. The memory foam earphones are intended to conform to your head for the most comfortable hit.

As these are wired headphones, they’re best used in the home, and with a cable that’s 3m in length you can relax and listen to music from across the room. You also get two 3.5mm jacks and a 6.3mm jack to plug the headphones into.

Though we can’t speak to the quality of the headphones, they do appear to be a luxurious and high-performing pair based on the specification. If you’re looking for a lavish Christmas present for an audiophile, or a gift for yourself, the Denon AH-D7200 have been at their lowest price on Amazon for nearly four years. Now would be a great time to have a look at them, especially as you can spread the payments with the instalment plan.