Amazon’s got a secret deal on the Sonos One Gen 2 speaker

Amazon is offering a great deal on the Sonos One Gen 2 speaker, though it certainly isn’t shouting about the fact.

Head over to the Amazon store listing for the Sonos One Gen 2, and you’ll find it selling for just £149. That’s a 25% saving on its £199 recommended retail price.

Amazon is selling the highly esteemed Sonos One Gen 2 speaker at a 25% discount.

Interestingly, though, Amazon isn’t including this as part of the high-profile ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event that it’s running right now. Rather, it’s merely highlighting it as the “Lowest price in 30 days”.

However it’s been marketed, this is a great deal on one of the most beloved and ubiquitous multi-room speakers on the market. We scored the speaker 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review, and we stand by that lofty score.

“The Sonos One is a powerful and neat audio player that slots neatly into an existing Sonos setup, giving you the full multi-room capabilities,” we concluded. It sounds great, is conveniently small, and works well as a smart speaker to boot.

While Sonos might have turned its attention to the new Sonos Era 100 speaker in recent times, the Sonos One Gen 2 remains a great pick. Indeed, while we rate the newer speaker highly, we wouldn’t call it flat out better than its predecessor. We found the Era 100’s sound to be less subtle in the midrange, with less brightness to its treble.

Taken as part of this Prime Day deal, the Sonos One Gen 2 is a great pick for anyone looking to build out their multi-room audio set-up.