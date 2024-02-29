Last chance to get the Pixel 7a for its cheapest price yet

The Google Pixel 7a smartphone can still be nabbed for under £300 if you act fast.

Head on over to eBay and you’ll find the Pixel 7a for just £291.91 when you use the code LEAP20 at checkout.

2024 is Leap Year and today is Leap Day, so today is the last day to take advantage of this extra 20% off the asking price of select products. The deal expires at midnight.

Pixel 7a for under £300 – deal ends at midnight The Pixel 7a is a classy mid-ranger from Google and this open box offering from eBay gets you the device for under £300. Remember to use the code LEAP20 and remember it expires before midnight.

This Pixel 7 comes with an open box but it’s never been used so it’s essentially brand new. The seller says: “Item is new and unused with possible box damaged/ box replaced with item seal removed. Item is otherwise complete with all accessories as you would expect from a new item. Instruction/manual booklet may not be included. 12 months warranty supplied.”

That seller has a 99.6% positive feedback from over 305,000 sales on eBay. The retailer calls them a trusted seller with fast delivery and easy returns. As for postage, it’s free and will be with you in three days. Returns are at the seller’s expense.

The Pixel 7a is Google’s mid-range summer 2023 offering that really isn’t all that different from the flagship Pixel 7. Our reviewer calls the phone a mid-range triumph thanks to the excellent camera for the price, the many upgrades over the Pixel 6a, the smart software and nice colour options.

He gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible 5, concluding: “Wireless charging, a better camera, a more capable chipset and a faster display make the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones. It’s not entirely perfect, but I haven’t been as happy with a phone under £500/$500 for a while.”