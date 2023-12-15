Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s excellent Fire Max 11 tablet is a Christmas bargain

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you’re on the hunt for a bargain tablet this festive season then this saving on the very good Fire Max 11 isn’t to be missed.

Amazon has currently slashed 35% off the device, bringing it down to £159.99 – a seriously tempting price considering the excellent set of features on offer here.

At RRP, this tablet retails for £249.99 and while it dropped lower for Black Friday, if you missed that sale this could be the best price to bag it for before Christmas.

Is the Amazon Fire Max 11 worth buying?

Amazon Fire Max 11 on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Can an Amazon Fire tablet really be a productivity device?

Pros

  • Much more premium design than other Fire tablets
  • Great all-day battery life
  • Solid 11-inch 2K display

Cons

  • Limited app availability
  • Very slow to charge

Amazon has typically focussed on low-end tablets, so the Fire Max 11 marks something of a change in direction. This is a much more solid-feeling tablet, with great build quality and an overall look that’s not far off an iPad. Compared to the previous Fire tablets, most of which were made solely from plastic, the aluminium body here is much nicer.

The 11-inch IPS display has a sharp 2K resolution with excellent contrast, and the battery life is far better than the Fire HD 10 Plus. Performance is great for the price, and it is tied into the Prime ecosystem with excellent support for apps like Kindle and Audible.

In our 4/5 star review of the device, our expert said “The 2K 11-inch display is one of the main reasons to opt for the tablet over the competition, with pin-sharp detail and great viewing angles. It’s not even down to a lack of processing power, with the unnamed octa-core processor easily beating other cheap Android tablets in CPU and GPU tests.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire Max 11 review

If this deal isn’t for you then check out our Tech Gift Guide which has a load of recommended products that will make fantastic presents this festive season.

