Amazon’s excellent Fire Max 11 tablet is a Christmas bargain

If you’re on the hunt for a bargain tablet this festive season then this saving on the very good Fire Max 11 isn’t to be missed.

Amazon has currently slashed 35% off the device, bringing it down to £159.99 – a seriously tempting price considering the excellent set of features on offer here.

At RRP, this tablet retails for £249.99 and while it dropped lower for Black Friday, if you missed that sale this could be the best price to bag it for before Christmas.

Is the Amazon Fire Max 11 worth buying?

Can an Amazon Fire tablet really be a productivity device? Pros Much more premium design than other Fire tablets

Great all-day battery life

Solid 11-inch 2K display Cons Limited app availability

Very slow to charge

Amazon has typically focussed on low-end tablets, so the Fire Max 11 marks something of a change in direction. This is a much more solid-feeling tablet, with great build quality and an overall look that’s not far off an iPad. Compared to the previous Fire tablets, most of which were made solely from plastic, the aluminium body here is much nicer.

The 11-inch IPS display has a sharp 2K resolution with excellent contrast, and the battery life is far better than the Fire HD 10 Plus. Performance is great for the price, and it is tied into the Prime ecosystem with excellent support for apps like Kindle and Audible.

In our 4/5 star review of the device, our expert said “The 2K 11-inch display is one of the main reasons to opt for the tablet over the competition, with pin-sharp detail and great viewing angles. It’s not even down to a lack of processing power, with the unnamed octa-core processor easily beating other cheap Android tablets in CPU and GPU tests.”

