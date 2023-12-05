Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Echo bundle is a great smart home stocking filler

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is offering a great Echo Dot bundle deal that could get you a neat smart home starter kit for not a lot of money.

The deal gets you an Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speaker and a Meross Smart Plug for just £29.99 all in. That’s a saving of £43.99, or 59%, on the usual price of £73.98.

Considering the Echo Dot launched at a price of £54.99 just last year, that’s outstanding value.

Save 59% on this Echo Dot bundle deal

Save 59% on this Echo Dot bundle deal

Amazon is offering a smart home bundle with an Echo Dot (5th generation) and a Meross Smart Plug at a 59% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 59%
  • Now £29.99
View Deal

We revisited our Echo Dot (5th generation) review earlier this year, and found it to be “the best value smart speaker you can buy”. We stand by our original 4.5-star appraisal, especially given its improvements over the previous model.

The latest Echo Dot’s new tap controls provide a wider range of control, while improved audio quality makes it much better for music playback.

That’s just part of this smart home starter kit, of course. You also get the Meross Smart Plug, which enables remote control of any device that’s plugged in to a wall socket through it.

We rated the Meross Smart Plug highly in our review, scoring it 4.5 stars out of 5 and calling it “excellent value for a simple on/off smart plug”.

Our reviewer particularly appreciated the Meross Smart Plug’s compact size, as well as its handy HomeKit and SmartThings compatibility. While it ships here with an Amazon smart speaker, it’ll work with Siri and Google Assistant as well as Alexa.

All in all, this Echo bundle is a great way to get started with a basic smart home set-up.

You might like…

Need an iPhone for Christmas? We’ve found the perfect deal

Need an iPhone for Christmas? We’ve found the perfect deal

Jon Mundy 51 mins ago
The higher-end Nothing Phone (2) just hit its lowest price yet

The higher-end Nothing Phone (2) just hit its lowest price yet

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
You won’t find a better Galaxy S22 Ultra deal than this

You won’t find a better Galaxy S22 Ultra deal than this

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best Buy’s got the perfect Apple Watch Ultra deal for Christmas

Best Buy’s got the perfect Apple Watch Ultra deal for Christmas

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The M2 Mac Mini is back down to a mega-tempting price

The M2 Mac Mini is back down to a mega-tempting price

Hannah Davies 24 hours ago
Don’t miss out on the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones price crash

Don’t miss out on the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones price crash

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.