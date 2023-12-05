Amazon’s Echo bundle is a great smart home stocking filler

Amazon is offering a great Echo Dot bundle deal that could get you a neat smart home starter kit for not a lot of money.

The deal gets you an Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speaker and a Meross Smart Plug for just £29.99 all in. That’s a saving of £43.99, or 59%, on the usual price of £73.98.

Considering the Echo Dot launched at a price of £54.99 just last year, that’s outstanding value.

We revisited our Echo Dot (5th generation) review earlier this year, and found it to be “the best value smart speaker you can buy”. We stand by our original 4.5-star appraisal, especially given its improvements over the previous model.

The latest Echo Dot’s new tap controls provide a wider range of control, while improved audio quality makes it much better for music playback.

That’s just part of this smart home starter kit, of course. You also get the Meross Smart Plug, which enables remote control of any device that’s plugged in to a wall socket through it.

We rated the Meross Smart Plug highly in our review, scoring it 4.5 stars out of 5 and calling it “excellent value for a simple on/off smart plug”.

Our reviewer particularly appreciated the Meross Smart Plug’s compact size, as well as its handy HomeKit and SmartThings compatibility. While it ships here with an Amazon smart speaker, it’ll work with Siri and Google Assistant as well as Alexa.

All in all, this Echo bundle is a great way to get started with a basic smart home set-up.