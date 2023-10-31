Amazon’s dropped an early Black Friday bargain on the Nothing Phone (1)

It seems as if Amazon is a tad impatient to wait until the Black Friday sale because it just dropped an absolute banger for the Nothing Phone (1) way in advance.

The Nothing Phone (1) was already a bit of a steal at its original price of £399 but if you’re quick, you can pick up the handset right now for just £279.

Grab the Nothing Phone (1) for just £279 The Nothing Phone (1) is now an absolute bargain with Amazon having just dropped the price to just £279. Amazon

Was £399

Now £279 View Deal

At that price, the Nothing Phone (1) is even cheaper than the £288.99 lightning deal that Amazon ran during its Prime Big Deal Days sale, making this the best time to upgrade to the phone without spending too much in return.

Looking at the price history of the Nothing Phone (1) on Amazon, it seems as though the handset has never been cheaper than the deal that’s currently available, and given that the phone is a still a great buy in 2023, it’s almost too easy to recommend at this price.

Simply put, you’d be hard pressed to find a smartphone with quite as much flair (both in hardware and software) at the same price. It’s honestly the type of deal we expected to see closer to Black Friday, but the fact that it’s available now just makes it even better as you don’t have to deal with the upcoming shopping frenzy (so long as you nab it while the deal is still available).

Is the Nothing Phone (1) worth buying?

A good start, but nothing too special Pros A design that stands out

Really nice 120Hz OLED display

Plenty of phone for the money Cons Glyph Interface is more of a gimmick than a useful feature

Odd performance issues, especally with the camera

The Nothing Phone (1) is a good mid-range Android phone.

The transparent look of the phone stands out and catches the eye.

The design includes a clear back that allows you to see the internal components.

The Glyph lighting system is a unique feature that acts as a flashy notification system.

The phone has a 1080p HDR10+ capable OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera performance is strong for the price, with great daylight snaps and a good selfie camera.

The performance of the phone is capable, with a Snapdragon 778G+ chip and 8 or 12GB RAM options.

The battery life is decent, lasting through the day with support for wireless charging.

There is no charger included in the box, but the phone supports 33w fast charging.

Overall, the Nothing Phone (1) offers good value for its price and has a unique design that will get people talking.

Even though the Nothing Phone (1) has been surpassed by a successor, the Nothing Phone (2) brought a fairly hefty price bump along with it, putting it well above the £500 mark and out of the market for budget phones. Luckily, the Nothing Phone (1) gets you many similar features but for a far cheaper price.

The most obvious feature in the Nothing Phone (1)’s arsenal its unique ‘Glyph’ backlighting that can alert users to notifications and even offer a quick insight into how much the phone is charged when connected to a cable. It certainly won’t be for everyone but there’s no denying that the Nothing Phone (1) stands out from the crowd which is a rare thing these days, particularly on the Android circuit.

Despite its affordable price point, the Nothing Phone (1) still comes with a handful of premium-level features including a bright OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, so zipping through apps and social media will feel smooth to the touch, not to mention the quality depicted in any content you fancy streaming to the device.

There’s also support for wireless charging which is even rarer among this end of the market. Nothing didn’t skimp on the cameras either as they can pump out some eye-catching shots in brighter environments. As a first phone, Nothing truly managed to set a high bar here and to get the Phone (1) at such a cheap price just makes it even better.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Nothing Phone (1) review.

Looking for a different deal?

For anyone still on the fence about which phone to upgrade to, you may want to check out a different deal we spotted for the Galaxy S23 which nabs you unlimited data for just £28.99 a month. Alternatively, if you’re just after a new SIM to pair with the Nothing Phone (1) then we’ve found a true bargain on a 50GB Vodafone plan.