iPhone 15 can’t compete with this Galaxy S23 unlimited data deal

Ah, the latest iPhone vs the latest Samsung Galaxy S-series phone. A battle that spans a decade and a half is once again vying for your hard earned.

While there’s plenty of how iPhone 15 deals out there in the moment. Mobiles UK is selling the Galaxy S23 with unlimited data for just £28.99 a month. Best of all, there’s nothing to pay up front.

Galaxy S23 for free with unlimited data is too good to miss You can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 with unlimited data for just £28.99 a month with nothing down. The contract is for 24 months on the iD Mobile network. Mobiles UK

Unlimited data

£28.99 a month View Deal

You’ll get the S23 standard edition with 128GB of data in the phantom black hue. There’s also unlimited minutes and texts with this 24 month contract.

The contract is on the iD Mobile network. If you’re not familiar with iD Mobile, they’re a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) owned by Currys. It uses the Three Mobile infrastructure in the UK, meaning you’ll get access to fast 5G data throughout your deal.

We’re big fans of the Galaxy S23 phone and gave it a 4.5 star review when it arrived in early 2023. We think it’s a great option for users who prefer to use their phone one-handed thanks to its pocketable design and 6.1-inch display.

It’s also got all-day battery life (comfortably) and provides true flagship performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors.

Our reviewer wrote: “It might not be all that different from last year’s Galaxy S22, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life.”

One of the reasons why the phone is going effectively free on this deal is the pending arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S24 range in the first couple of months of 2024.