This SIM deal gets you 50GB data for just £10

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We’ve found a brilliant deal on a SIM only contract, which gives you stacks of data at a low monthly price.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering this 12 month Vodafone Pay Monthly SIM Card deal, with 50GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes, for just £10 a month. That’s a great deal.

You’ll need to supply your own phone, of course, but if you’re coming to the end of your contract and you haven’t totally wrecked your handset, it could be a great option.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering a 12 month SIM-only contract with 50GB of data for just £10 a month.

We reckon this option is going to become more and more appealing for a couple of reasons. The most obvious one is how expensive the cost of living has become. Saving as much as £40 a month (if you were tied to a high-end iPhone contract, for example) would be a big deal for many people these days.

Then there’s the fact that manufacturers have started paying far more attention to ongoing support. Apple has always been the standard bearer on this, but the likes of Samsung, Google, and OnePlus have all taken steps to emulate them with multi-year update promises.

With these kinds of guarantees in place, you can be sure that your new phone will stay fresh well beyond the length of the standard two-year contract over which you’ll be paying it off.

Finally, modern phones are simply better than they used to be. If you’re careful with, your device, and especially if you rock a case, there’s no reason it can’t feel almost as good as new come the end of your contract.

That counts for what’s inside too, with decent processors from several years ago still more than capable of running everything smoothly and efficiently.

If you’re still happy with your phone, check out this SIM deal and save big.

