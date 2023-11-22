Amazon’s Black Friday Garmin deal is a must for runners

We’re seen some great deals on Garmin fitness watches lately, but this Black Friday offer might be the best yet.

Amazon US is selling the Garmin Forerunner 745 running watch for $249.99. That’s $150 off the usual price of $399.99, or 38% in total.

There’s fast and free delivery for Amazon Prime members. The deal is applies to the Red and Whitestone versions of the wearable.

The Forerunner 745 watch is a great all-rounder. As well as running, you can swim, bike, run (or all three in triathlon mode), while there is super-accurate workout tracking and brilliantly accurate GPS.

There are on-device coaching and suggestions, while there’s plentiful data on your training load and Vo2 Max. You’ll get six hours of juice in GPS mode, and up to a week in regular smartwatch mode. Playlists can be synced from Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer and more, while you can pay on the go with Garmin Pay without carting your smartphone along for the long run.

We reviewed the Forerunner 745 when it first arrived in late 2020. We loved the comfortable design, excellent fitness tracking, and solid battery life.

We scored it 4 stars from a possible 5 and concluded: “The Garmin Forerunner is one of the best running watches on the market for triathletes and hardcore cardio enthusiasts. It has a robust feature set that makes it a clear upgrade on the previous generation Forerunner 735XT.”

Of course, since then there are much newer options from Garmin and others – including the superb value Apple Watch SE (which is also deeply discounted for Black Friday) – but the 745 can still track with the best of them and certainly won’t let you down.

