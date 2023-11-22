Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Black Friday Garmin deal is a must for runners

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We’re seen some great deals on Garmin fitness watches lately, but this Black Friday offer might be the best yet.

Amazon US is selling the Garmin Forerunner 745 running watch for $249.99. That’s $150 off the usual price of $399.99, or 38% in total.

Save 38% on the Garmin Forerunner 745

Save 38% on the Garmin Forerunner 745

The awesome Garmin 745 is down to just $249.99 for Black Friday. That’s $150 off the list price. It’s the perfect way to kick off your 2024 fitness goals early.

  • Amazon
  • Was $399.99
  • Now $249.99
View Deal

There’s fast and free delivery for Amazon Prime members. The deal is applies to the Red and Whitestone versions of the wearable.

The Forerunner 745 watch is a great all-rounder. As well as running, you can swim, bike, run (or all three in triathlon mode), while there is super-accurate workout tracking and brilliantly accurate GPS.

There are on-device coaching and suggestions, while there’s plentiful data on your training load and Vo2 Max. You’ll get six hours of juice in GPS mode, and up to a week in regular smartwatch mode. Playlists can be synced from Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer and more, while you can pay on the go with Garmin Pay without carting your smartphone along for the long run.

We reviewed the Forerunner 745 when it first arrived in late 2020. We loved the comfortable design, excellent fitness tracking, and solid battery life.

We scored it 4 stars from a possible 5 and concluded: “The Garmin Forerunner is one of the best running watches on the market for triathletes and hardcore cardio enthusiasts. It has a robust feature set that makes it a clear upgrade on the previous generation Forerunner 735XT.”

Of course, since then there are much newer options from Garmin and others – including the superb value Apple Watch SE (which is also deeply discounted for Black Friday) – but the 745 can still track with the best of them and certainly won’t let you down.

You can check out the best early Black Friday deals here.

You might like…

Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
Latest Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox fans

Latest Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox fans

Ryan Jones 8 hours ago
Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
When is Black Friday 2023? Get ready for the year’s biggest sale

When is Black Friday 2023? Get ready for the year’s biggest sale

Thomas Deehan 4 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.