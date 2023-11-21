Amazon is selling Apple Watch models bizarrely cheap

The Apple Watch is one of the hot ticket items ahead of the Black Friday sales and right now you can get the very capable Apple Watch SE 2 for a bargain price.

Amazon US is selling the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for just $179, which is a whopping $70 saving on the list price of $249. It’s a 28% discount overall.

Get the Apple Watch SE 2 for an insane $179 We can barely believe the Apple Watch SE 2 is down to just $179 for Black Friday. That’s an insane $70 saving. Amazon

Was $249

Now $179 View Deal

This model is Prime eligible so you can get it same day in some cases with delivery at no extra cost for Prime members.

There are a ton of case colours and band options, all available for the same low price and with the 40mm case size.

You can snag the midnight aluminium case and matching sport band, or the silver aluminium case with a winter blue sport loop, for example. Cycle through the options until you find one for you.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is an excellent entry-level smartwatch that puts plenty of the best Apple Watch features in a cheaper package.

The latest watchOS 10 software is available, there are plenty of sensors for heart rate monitoring and GPS – although there’s no cellular connectivity available on this model and you’ll miss out on features like the ECG.

It arrived in 2022 alongside the Apple Watch 8. The SE is certainly designed for those who don’t require the highest-end features or don’t wish to stretch their budget to the flagship models.

$179 is a really superb price point for this model and it’s not often we see an Apple Watch drop so low – certainly on one released a little more than a year ago.

If you’ve been looking for an Apple Watch in the best Black Friday deals, you’re highly unlikely to find the Apple Watch SE 2 for a better price. You can check out the best early Black Friday deals right now.