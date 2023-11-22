Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Latest Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox fans

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

If there’s any winner in this year’s Black Friday sale, it’s probably Xbox fans. 

We’ve seen countless amazing deals for Xbox fans this week, especially for the Series X and Series S consoles if you’re yet to enter the new generation. Not only have the consoles seen major discounts, but you can also find them bundled with great games. 

Already got the latest Xbox console? Then you’ll be pleased to know that there are also many outstanding deals for Xbox games and accessories, so you won’t have to miss out on the Black Friday fun. 

Our team of experts work tirelessly to review as many games and hardware throughout the year, making it easier for us to determine which deals represent the best value. We’re also working hard this week to scour the web for the biggest discounts. 

We have listed all of the best Xbox Black Friday deals we’ve seen below, and will be updating it throughout the week to make sure it includes all of the latest discounts. 

Latest Black Friday Xbox Deals

Xbox Consoles

Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, Now £359.99
Xbox Series S Console – Was £299.99, Now £199.99

Xbox Console bundles

Xbox Series X + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Now £428.99
Xbox Series X + Diablo IV – Now £369.99
Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 – Now £369.99
Xbox Series S + Hogwarts Legacy – Now £253.99

Xbox Games

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Was £44.99, Now £29.99
Hogwarts Legacy – Was £49.99, Now £31.99
Sonic Superstars – Was 54.99, Now £34.99
Street Fighter 6 – Was £59.99, Now £24.95
Diablo IV – Was £69.99, Now £41.99

Xbox Accessories 

Xbox Wireless Controller – Was £54.99, Now £38.99
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller – Was £159.99, Now £149
Xbox Series X Replica Drinks Cooler – Was £69.99, Now £39.99
WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Expansion Card – Was £149.99, Now £129.99

FAQs

What’s the difference between an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S?

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console of the two, capable of running games in 4K if you have a TV that supports that lofty resolution. It also has more storage capacity for installing games, as well as a disk drive that enables you to play game discs.

The Xbox Series S isn’t quite as powerful, limited to a 1440p resolution instead, but can still play the exact same games as the Series X. The Series S is also limited to digital games, so you won’t be able to play Blu-Ray discs, but does come at a far more affordable price than the Series X.

Does the Xbox Series S have a disc drive?

No, the Xbox Series S can only play digital games and media, so you’ll be reliant on download codes, Xbox’s digital store and Game Pass.

What is Game Pass?

Game Pass is a paid-for subscription service that provides access to a large library of games you can play at no extra charge. Xbox often throws in 3 months of Game Pass into Xbox console bundles, but once those 3 months are over, you’ll need to start paying at least £7.99/month to retain access to the library.

You might like…

Early Black Friday Deals Live: Price drops for Pixel 8, Apple Watch and more

Early Black Friday Deals Live: Price drops for Pixel 8, Apple Watch and more

Thomas Deehan 6 mins ago
Sony’s stunning 5-star XR-65X95L TV has picked up an unmissable Black Friday price cut

Sony’s stunning 5-star XR-65X95L TV has picked up an unmissable Black Friday price cut

Max Parker 15 mins ago
The Switch OLED is finally discounted for Black Friday

The Switch OLED is finally discounted for Black Friday

Adam Speight 22 mins ago
The Apple Watch Ultra just beat Garmin on price

The Apple Watch Ultra just beat Garmin on price

Jon Mundy 28 mins ago
Black Friday bargain slashes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to its lowest price yet

Black Friday bargain slashes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to its lowest price yet

Lewis Painter 35 mins ago
Quick, the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer is going cheap right now

Quick, the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer is going cheap right now

Hannah Davies 52 mins ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.