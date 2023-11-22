Latest Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox fans

If there’s any winner in this year’s Black Friday sale, it’s probably Xbox fans.

We’ve seen countless amazing deals for Xbox fans this week, especially for the Series X and Series S consoles if you’re yet to enter the new generation. Not only have the consoles seen major discounts, but you can also find them bundled with great games.

Already got the latest Xbox console? Then you’ll be pleased to know that there are also many outstanding deals for Xbox games and accessories, so you won’t have to miss out on the Black Friday fun.

Our team of experts work tirelessly to review as many games and hardware throughout the year, making it easier for us to determine which deals represent the best value. We’re also working hard this week to scour the web for the biggest discounts.

We have listed all of the best Xbox Black Friday deals we’ve seen below, and will be updating it throughout the week to make sure it includes all of the latest discounts.

Latest Black Friday Xbox Deals

Xbox Consoles

Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, Now £359.99

Xbox Series S Console – Was £299.99, Now £199.99

Xbox Console bundles

Xbox Series X + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Now £428.99

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV – Now £369.99

Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 – Now £369.99

Xbox Series S + Hogwarts Legacy – Now £253.99

Xbox Games

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Was £44.99, Now £29.99

Hogwarts Legacy – Was £49.99, Now £31.99

Sonic Superstars – Was 54.99, Now £34.99

Street Fighter 6 – Was £59.99, Now £24.95

Diablo IV – Was £69.99, Now £41.99

Xbox Accessories

Xbox Wireless Controller – Was £54.99, Now £38.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller – Was £159.99, Now £149

Xbox Series X Replica Drinks Cooler – Was £69.99, Now £39.99

WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Expansion Card – Was £149.99, Now £129.99