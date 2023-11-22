Latest Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox fans
If there’s any winner in this year’s Black Friday sale, it’s probably Xbox fans.
We’ve seen countless amazing deals for Xbox fans this week, especially for the Series X and Series S consoles if you’re yet to enter the new generation. Not only have the consoles seen major discounts, but you can also find them bundled with great games.
Already got the latest Xbox console? Then you’ll be pleased to know that there are also many outstanding deals for Xbox games and accessories, so you won’t have to miss out on the Black Friday fun.
Our team of experts work tirelessly to review as many games and hardware throughout the year, making it easier for us to determine which deals represent the best value. We’re also working hard this week to scour the web for the biggest discounts.
We have listed all of the best Xbox Black Friday deals we’ve seen below, and will be updating it throughout the week to make sure it includes all of the latest discounts.
Latest Black Friday Xbox Deals
Xbox Consoles
Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, Now £359.99
Xbox Series S Console – Was £299.99, Now £199.99
Xbox Console bundles
Xbox Series X + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Now £428.99
Xbox Series X + Diablo IV – Now £369.99
Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 – Now £369.99
Xbox Series S + Hogwarts Legacy – Now £253.99
Xbox Games
Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Was £44.99, Now £29.99
Hogwarts Legacy – Was £49.99, Now £31.99
Sonic Superstars – Was 54.99, Now £34.99
Street Fighter 6 – Was £59.99, Now £24.95
Diablo IV – Was £69.99, Now £41.99
Xbox Accessories
Xbox Wireless Controller – Was £54.99, Now £38.99
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller – Was £159.99, Now £149
Xbox Series X Replica Drinks Cooler – Was £69.99, Now £39.99
WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Expansion Card – Was £149.99, Now £129.99
FAQs
The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console of the two, capable of running games in 4K if you have a TV that supports that lofty resolution. It also has more storage capacity for installing games, as well as a disk drive that enables you to play game discs.
The Xbox Series S isn’t quite as powerful, limited to a 1440p resolution instead, but can still play the exact same games as the Series X. The Series S is also limited to digital games, so you won’t be able to play Blu-Ray discs, but does come at a far more affordable price than the Series X.
No, the Xbox Series S can only play digital games and media, so you’ll be reliant on download codes, Xbox’s digital store and Game Pass.
Game Pass is a paid-for subscription service that provides access to a large library of games you can play at no extra charge. Xbox often throws in 3 months of Game Pass into Xbox console bundles, but once those 3 months are over, you’ll need to start paying at least £7.99/month to retain access to the library.