Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans
Looking for the very best Black Friday 2023 PS5 deals? Then you’re in the right place, as the Trusted Reviews team has been scouring the web for the biggest savings during the big sale event.
Whether you’re looking to finally bag yourself a PS5, or already own the console and just want to load up on games and accessories, we have you covered.
We’ve listed the best PS5 Black Friday deals below, and we’ll be updating this list throughout the weekend to make sure we’re not missing any of the biggest price drops.
Some of the highlights so far include a PS5 bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a discounted DualSense controller. There are plenty of great savings to be had on popular games too, including Call of Duty, EA Sports FC and GTA V.
Can’t find anything of interest? Then make sure to swing by our more general best Black Friday deals list so you can do the Christmas shopping without spending over the odds.
Latest Black Friday PS5 deals
PS5 console deals
PS5 Console Bundle Deals
- PS5 & Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – £399 at Argos
- PS5, EA Sports FC 24 & STEALTH Horizontal console stand – £399.99 at Argos
- PS5, 2x DualSense controllers & EA Sports FC 24 – £449.99 at GAME
- PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain – £549 at Amazon
PS5 Game Deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – £34.99 at Amazon
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – £24.99 at Amazon
- EA Sports FC – £41.99 at Amazon
- GTA V – £16.99 at Amazon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – £29.99 at Amazon
- Hogwarts Legacy – £34.99 at Amazon
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – £58.89 at Amazon
- Lego Stars Wars: The Skywalker Saga – £14.99 at Amazon
PS5 Accessories Deals
- PS5 controller Midnight Black – £38.99 at Amazon
- PS5 Media Remote – £15.99 at Smyths
- PS5 controller charging station – £17.99 at Currys
- Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Internal SSD w/ heatsink – £99.99 at Amazon