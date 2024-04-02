Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s bargain Sony headphones deal from last week is still going

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is still selling some of our favourite Sony headphones ever at a bargain price.

Last week we brought you news of a hefty 29% saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5, bringing the price down to just under £270. This was the lowest we’d ever seen the online retailer selling it for.

As deals go, it seemed too good to last. Yet here we are reporting that the deal is still in effect. Indeed, at £269.78, the Sony WH-1000XM5 has actually gotten a little cheaper. Only by 20 pence, admittedly, but the point (just about) stands.

Once again, we can’t recommend the Sony WH-1000XM5 highly enough. Our reviewer went and slapped a full 5 out of 5 score at the end of their review, calling it “another superb all-round set of wireless headphones from Sony”.

We found them to be extremely comfortable following a complete redesign on Sony’s part. They also benefit from beautifully musical audio performance and some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) in the business.

Call quality has also received a boost from previous models, while the Ambient mode will allow you to have clear conversations without requiring you to remove your cans.

“As an all-rounder there aren’t another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks,” we concluded. Given all this praise, you’ll appreciate why we keep banging on about this 29% bargain saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. It’s a bit of a steal.

