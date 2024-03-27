Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are now an absolute steal

The Sony WH-1000XM5 model sits proudly among our all-time favourite noise cancelling, over-ear headphones and they’re currently available at a stupidly low price.

Amazon is selling the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just £269.98. That’s a 29% saving on the recommended price of £379. In total you’re saving £109.02.

Sony XM5 headphones fall below £270 Sony’s noise cancelling kingpins, the WH-1000XM5 headphones are down to just £269.98 on Amazon, which is a saving of well over £100. Amazon

Was £379

Now £269.98 View Deal

Save for a couple of days in January (which now looks like a pricing error), this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the redesigned, stylish headphones that were released in the spring of 2022. Check out the Keepa price tracking graph below.

So what are you getting with the WH-1000XM5 headphones? Well, a five-star product that’s a marked improvement on its predecessor in almost all departments, according to our reviewer.

Sound is better (“musical, rich audio performance”), noise cancelling is up there with the best of them (“impressively clean and natural”) while comfort is “excellent” and there’s “great” call quality and a “superb” ambient mode.

Maybe we should stop putting adjectives in quotation marks now? Right.

The integrated V1 processor helps with improvements to noise cancelling, while there’s support for 360 Reality Audio, which is Sony’s name spatial audio technology. There’s also a new DSEE Extreme technology that restores the frequency response of tracks courtesy of, you guessed it, AI.

Our reviewer concluded: “Sony’s WH-1000XM5 improve over their predecessors in small ways that add up. The new design assists noise-cancelling performance, but it also means the headphones are no longer foldable; the ANC makes all types of environments spookily quiet, while the audio has received incremental gains for a better sound. Overall, the 1000XM5 are another superb all-round set of wireless headphones from Sony.”

The design is no longer foldable, which might irk those who consider space saving a key feature. However, other than that, there’s very little to moan about and a price that should, frankly, make bargain hunters giddy.