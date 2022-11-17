 large image

Amazon slashes nearly 50% off the Echo Buds 2 for Black Friday

Amazon hasn’t kicked off its Black Friday sale just yet, but it’s discounting a number of products ahead of the event and one of them is their own brand Echo Buds true wireless.

Priced at £109.99, Amazon has reduced the price of the wireless earbuds by 45%, bringing them down to £59.99.

That’s a price that gives active noise cancellation, transparency mode and Alexa voice integration. We should also note that this deal applies to the model with the wired charging case. The wireless charging case has also been reduced to £69.99 ahead of Black Friday.

We haven’t yet reviewed the Echo Buds 2, although you should expect our verdict on the earbuds coming very soon, and what we can say about these true wireless is that they are an improvement over the original model. The move from Bose’s Active Noise Reduction technology to genuine Active Noise Cancellation works well in clearing out a good amount of noise. The transparency mode also hits the target for the price, piping in a clear sound.

The Echo Buds still carry a rather anonymous look with Amazon branding kept to a minimum, but they fit snugly in the ear and do look better in terms of build quality than the original, which felt quite cheap and plasticky.

One of the main reasons to get this pair of buds is Alexa voice integration, and she can be called up hands-free to stream music and podcasts whenever you request them. Battery life is just five hours, fine enough but we’ve seen true wireless around this price with longer endurance.

Most of all, the new Echo Buds sound better than the original did. These are a more balanced-sounding effort with a better focus on detail and clarity than the previous model achieved. We reckon they could be more adventurous in how they sound, but for the most part the Echo Buds are a safe pair of hands when it comes to playing music.

If you’re an affordable pair of noise cancelling earbuds with good smarts then it’s worth giving the Echo Buds a shot. Aside from some brief Lightning Deals, this is the cheapest we’ve seen them since they were first launched, making this the prime time to jump in and get them.

