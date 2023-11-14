Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon slashes an incredible £367 off the flagship Xiaomi 12

Black Friday 2023 may not technically kick off until next Friday, but that hasn’t stopped the deals from coming thick and fast from various retailers including online retail giant Amazon. That means you can already bag yourself a bargain on some of the latest tech, including smartphones.

One particularly tempting offer has seen Amazon discount the flagship-level Xiaomi 12 by a whopping £367 (43%), bringing it down from £849 to a much more affordable £481.33. That’ll net you the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant in a gorgeous light blue finish, by the way.

While the Xiaomi 12 has since been replaced by the newer Xiaomi 13, the two share many of the same core specs, and at the heavily discounted price, the Xiaomi 12 outpaces pretty much every similarly-priced option. Plus, this is the top-end 256GB option, giving you plenty of space to store your apps, photos and videos.

As you can see from the above graph, the current deal represents the cheapest the Xiaomi 12 has been over the past 30 days. In fact, it’s the cheapest the smartphone has been since May 2023, making it a very tempting buy indeed. With that in mind, you might want to act fast if you’re tempted to pick up the discounted Xiaomi 12.

Is the Xiaomi 12 worth buying?

Xiaomi 12 showing the Trusted Reviews HP
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Xiaomi's latest is a very good Android phone

Pros

  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Compact design has wide appeal
  • Rapid wired and wireless charging

Cons

  • MIUI Android skin has many quirks
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • No IP rating or expandable storage
  • Compact dimensions and flagship-grade internals
  • Combination of performance, image quality, premium design, and capable cameras
  • No compromises for those who prefer a more palm-friendly phone
  • Subtle frosted-glass finish and sensibly sized screen
  • Weighs 179g, comfortable to use with one hand
  • Premium design with metal frame and disguising fingerprint smudges
  • 6.28-inch display with slim bezels and curved side edges
  • 120Hz variable refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate for smooth scrolling and fast response in games
  • Excellent image quality with deep blacks, vivid colours, and impressive detail in HDR10+ content
  • Triple-sensor rear camera with excellent results in various lighting conditions; capable macro lens

The Xiaomi 12 is a stunning smartphone with compact dimensions that doesn’t compromise on the flagship experience. That means you’ll get a high-end 6.28-inch curved AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, HDR performance is particularly impressive.

It doesn’t stop there either; you’ll also be treated to a triple camera setup comprised of a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultrawide and a relatively high-res 5MP macro camera – compared to the usual 2MP macro lenses we see, anyway. The trio deliver vivid colours and plenty of detail, though the lack of a telephoto lens may put some off.

Performance is also solid with the use of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM, capable of delivering a top-notch everyday experience with no sign of stuttering or slowdown, and it beat similarly high-end phones of the time like the Galaxy S22 Plus in benchmark tests.

There’s also truly rapid charging tech on offer, with 67W charging that delivered a 100% charge in just 44 minutes – not bad considering it has a sizeable 4,500mAh cell for the size.

That’s all in a package that weighs just 179g, further adding to just how compact and pocket-friendly the flagship is.

If you want to find out more, take a look at our comprehensive Xiaomi 12 review.

Looking for a different deal?

With so many retailers getting in on the deal fun, this isn’t the only tempting deal available in the run-up to Black Friday. In addition to covering all the best early Black Friday deals as they appear, there are attractive contract offers on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, and there’s £400 off the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra if you want to buy a phone outright.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

