Amazon price matched our favourite Kindle Scribe deal for Prime Day 2

You’d expect Amazon’s own tech to get a hefty price cut on Prime Day – or Prime Big Deal Days – and that’s certainly the case with this saving on the Kindle Scribe.

Price matching a Currys deal we covered the other day, Amazon has now dropped the price of its largest Kindle down to £264.99 – that’s a 20% saving off the £329.99 RRP.

Over the last three months, the Scribe has only dropped in price once, and this was to a pricier £274.99. If you’re after a Scribe, this is a fantastic time to pick one up as we expect this price to rise again once the deals days are over.

You will need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from these savings, as those without will simply be directed to the full-priced item. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here.

Our verdict on the Kindle Scribe

More than another e-reader Pros Great to write on

Pen included

Sharp display Cons The software is lacking

No handwriting recognition

Sharing notes is tricky and limited

When we reviewed the Kindle Scribe shortly before its general release last year, we liked a lot of the features and felt it was a welcome new model in the line-up. We loved the big screen, finding it ideal for reading larger format books usually tough to get through on the smaller Kindles and for taking notes.

Some of the issues we had revolved around the software and a few of these have been resolved in the months after releases. It’s now much easier to sort your notes, for example.

If you’re after a large-format e-reader this is certainly one of the best, only made better by the tight Amazon integration and fantastic bookstore available at your fingerprint. Considering it’s around 20% cheaper than we reviewed it, our issues with the high price are no longer valid.

