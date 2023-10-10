Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon price matched our favourite Kindle Scribe deal for Prime Day 2

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

You’d expect Amazon’s own tech to get a hefty price cut on Prime Day – or Prime Big Deal Days – and that’s certainly the case with this saving on the Kindle Scribe.

Price matching a Currys deal we covered the other day, Amazon has now dropped the price of its largest Kindle down to £264.99 – that’s a 20% saving off the £329.99 RRP.

Over the last three months, the Scribe has only dropped in price once, and this was to a pricier £274.99. If you’re after a Scribe, this is a fantastic time to pick one up as we expect this price to rise again once the deals days are over.

You will need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from these savings, as those without will simply be directed to the full-priced item. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here.

Amazon just price matched our favourite Kindle Scribe deal

Amazon just price matched our favourite Kindle Scribe deal

Price matching a Currys deal we covered the other day, Amazon has now dropped the price of its largest Kindle down to £264.99 – that’s a 20% saving off the £329.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.99
  • Now £264.99
View Deal

Our experts will be searching through all the savings and bringing you all the best Prime Big Deal Days deals as we find them with our huge live blog.

Our verdict on the Kindle Scribe

kindle scribe front
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

More than another e-reader

Pros

  • Great to write on
  • Pen included
  • Sharp display

Cons

  • The software is lacking
  • No handwriting recognition
  • Sharing notes is tricky and limited

When we reviewed the Kindle Scribe shortly before its general release last year, we liked a lot of the features and felt it was a welcome new model in the line-up. We loved the big screen, finding it ideal for reading larger format books usually tough to get through on the smaller Kindles and for taking notes.

Some of the issues we had revolved around the software and a few of these have been resolved in the months after releases. It’s now much easier to sort your notes, for example.

If you’re after a large-format e-reader this is certainly one of the best, only made better by the tight Amazon integration and fantastic bookstore available at your fingerprint. Considering it’s around 20% cheaper than we reviewed it, our issues with the high price are no longer valid.

Our favourite Prime Big Deal Days savings

You might like…

Best October Prime Day 2023 deals under £100

Best October Prime Day 2023 deals under £100

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Shark’s cordless vacuum just got the Prime Big Deal Days treatment

Shark’s cordless vacuum just got the Prime Big Deal Days treatment

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Treat yourself to this unmissable 12% discount on the Kindle (2022)

Treat yourself to this unmissable 12% discount on the Kindle (2022)

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Star Wars fans need to see Amazon’s price drop on Jedi Survivor

Star Wars fans need to see Amazon’s price drop on Jedi Survivor

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Amazon’s shaved 41% off Logitech’s sleek minimalist keyboard

Amazon’s shaved 41% off Logitech’s sleek minimalist keyboard

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
I find deals for a living and these are the 5 Prime Day savings you shouldn’t miss

I find deals for a living and these are the 5 Prime Day savings you shouldn’t miss

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.