Amazon just made the Garmin Venu Sq 2 a bargain fitness tracker

If you’ve been on the hunt for a solid fitness tracker that doesn’t decimate your wallet then Amazon’s got you covered with this Garmin bargain.

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon has just brought the price of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 down from £259.99 to only £184.99. That’s an absolute steal of price for a modern Garmin wearable that offers all of the features you could possibly want in order to start making meaningful changes towards a healthier lifestyle.

Garmin wearables tend to go for higher prices than most fitness watches, largely due to their build quality and the almost unbelievable amount of information they offer in return. To see a fairly recent Garmin wearable fall well below the £200 mark is impressive, and arguably a better buy than similar devices at this price like the Fitbit Versa 4.

Taking a dive into the product’s Amazon price history via Keepa, we can see that the price has dropped even further to £162.49, but that particular deal has only been around for a few hours at best, making it a tricky offer to pin down. Outside of that however, the watch has consistently dropped to £199, making this a tastier offer by comparison.

A good all-round experience Pros Better display tech than the first Venu Sq

Solid sports and fitness tracking

Generous battery life Cons No altimeter

Lack of deeper training analysis

Lacks new voice features of Venu 2S

Is the Garmin Venu Sq 2 worth buying?

Given that there are so many devices within Garmin’s wares, you’d be forgiven for wondering if the Venu Sq 2 was the right one to go for. Within that wider context, I’d argue that this type of watch is best for most people, and unless you’re looking to tackle several ultra-marathons down the line, you’re better off saving your money as the Venu Sq 2 still comes with plenty of great features.

This particular model features offline music support which lets you download your favourite playlists from the likes of Spotify and Deezer directly onto the device so that you can leave your phone at home the next time you’re on a run.

Unlike a lot of Garmin’s watches, the Venu Sq 2 also benefits from a bright AMOLED display that’s easier to read than the memory-in-pixel display you’ll find on devices like the Garmin Enduro 2.

You can even get up to 11-days of use on a single charge, allowing the device to go far beyond the 18-hour cap on the Apple Watch Series 9, and even trumping the excellent five-day stint of the TicWatch Pro 5. Simply put, this is a great watch at a great price.

