Amazon is now selling a sleek work from home bundle

Amazon is selling a great work from home bundle featuring a Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse combo, all at a discounted price.

The bundle gets you the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo, worth £54.99, for just £37.99. That’s a 31% saving.

These are two slim and convenient tools that will transform your work-from-home life in one feel swoop. Just hook them up to your laptop, and you have yourself a compact home office set-up.

The Windows-tuned keyboard element features whisper-quiet scissor switches for a laptop-like typing experience, as well as a number pad and 12 FN shortcuts.

As for the cordless mouse, its flat pebble shape provides ambidextrous accessibility, while a 1000 DPI rating provides high precision optical tracking. It’s a classic three-button set-up, with a rubber mechanical scroll wheel.

Connection for both of these is handled by a convenient 2.4GHz wireless USB Logitech mini-Receiver, which will give you a stable connection with 10 meters of range. When not in use, it’s stashed in the battery compartment of the mouse.

Thanks to a built-in auto-sleep feature, you can expect to get 18 months of use out of the mouse and 36 months of use out of the keyboard before you need to change the AA batteries.

Given the compact, wireless nature of both of these tools, you could conceivably take your home office set-up with you wherever you go.

