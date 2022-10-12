Amazon has slashed the price of the Xbox Series S for Prime Day

Have you been holding out for a new Xbox? The certified refurbished Xbox Series S is currently the cheapest it’s been on Amazon in the retailer’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale.

A certified refurbished Series S would typically cost you £229.99. However, Amazon has slashed the price by £40 in the two-day Prime Early Access sale, meaning that, for a limited time only, you can pick up the console for just £189.99.

The savings are even better when you compare it to a brand new Series S, which has an RRP of £249.99 – £60 more than Amazon is advertising with this offer.

Save £40 on a certified refurbished Xbox Series S on Amazon Get a certified refurbished Xbox Series S for just £189.99 when you shop on Amazon during the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale. That’s a £40 saving on the usually £229.99 console. Amazon

Was £229.99

Now £189.99 View Deal

Not only are you saving almost a quarter by opting for the refurbished model, but you’re also reducing the environmental impact of your new console. You could even put the money you’ve saved toward your first game, or a couple of months of Xbox Game Pass.

The Series S is a cheaper, smaller, all-digital alternative to the Xbox Series X. However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t take advantage of many of the same great features as the pricier Series X.

The console, which is based on Microsoft’s Xbox Velocity architecture, supports gaming at up to 120fps. There’s Dolby Vision and Dolby True HD with Atmos support, along with hardware-accelerated DirectX Ray tracing.

Quick Resume enables incredibly fast load times and the Series S is backwards compatible with thousands of games across four generations of Xbox.

Computing and gaming editor Ryan Jones gave the Xbox Series S an impressive 4.5/5 stars in our review. He wrote:

“The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV, with the added performance power allowing for significantly better graphics than what’s possible with an Xbox One S. However, the stingy 364GB storage capacity is inexcusable for a console lacking a disk drive, making the expensive storage expansion an essential expense”.

Despite the need to budget for more storage, we still consider the Series S one of the best-value-for-money consoles out there, sharing many of the same ground-breaking features found on the Series X for less.

Amazon describes the condition of the refurbished console as the following, “This Xbox Series S (Certified Refurbished) has been put through a rigorous certification process, tested to confirm it’s working properly, and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality. Refurbished to original specifications for electric performance. Unit may contain cosmetic imperfections.”

The console is even more affordable when refurbished and this deal is the cheapest we’ve seen it drop on Amazon so far. Shop today to save £40 on the refurbished Series S and get it for just £189.99 instead of £229.99 while this Prime deal lasts.