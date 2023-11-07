Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has slashed £200 off Samsung’s massive OLED gaming monitor

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Needed an excuse to buy a humungous monitor? This early Black Friday deal from Amazon might be the encouragement you need. This Samsung monitor is more than 10% off right now.

When it comes to presenting games in all their glory, some fancy specs can be required and, thankfully, Amazon has obliged by dishing out a price cut to a high-end monitor. The Samsung Galaxy Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) is now £200 off, coming at £1,399.

Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) has more than 10% off right now

Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) has more than 10% off right now

Save a massive £200 on the highly-rated Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023), now only £1399.

  • Amazon
  • Save £200
  • £1399
View Deal

Admittedly, this is a pricey monitor, even with the discount, but if you’ve ever considered one of Samsung’s big curved offerings then it’s a pleasant price cut. You’re getting a whole lot of screen as well as high-end gaming-friendly specifications at a price now comfortably under £1,500.

This deal looks great but, doing our research into the price cut, we don’t think it’s quite as shiny as the Amazon product page is touting. It suggests its 30% off, down from the £1,999 RRP. However, throughout the majority of October, the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) sat at £1,599, so we’ve based our deal on that more recent price.

Either way, this is still the lowest price this new device has been on Amazon since it first cropped up in August, and £200 is a solid drop from its previous regular price of nearly £1,600.

Is the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) worth buying?

Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

An ultra-wide gaming monitor for remarkable immersion

Pros

  • Perfect blacks from OLED tech
  • Crisp vivid imagery with high contrast
  • High refresh rate and response time
  • Easy assembly

Cons

  • Low peak SDR brightness
  • Awkward port placement
  • Space-hogging build
  • The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) is a purpose-built OLED monitor for deep immersion in PC gaming.
  • It offers deep blacks, vivid colors, and rapid performance.
  • Fast response times (0.3ms), a super-high refresh rate (240Hz), and Quad HD resolution (1440p) provide an optimal gaming experience.
  • Samsung’s Gaming Hub provides access to cloud streaming services, while the Smart TV hub offers entertainment options.
  • The monitor is SmartThings enabled for controlling smart home tech and has built-in Alexa/Bixby voice control.
  • The monitor has a massive, well-built design with easy setup and a subtle curve.
  • It has thin bezels for an edge-to-edge experience and ample ability to tilt the device back and forth on the stand.
  • The 1440p OLED panel delivers great image quality with true blacks and vivid colors.
  • The monitor has excellent color coverage, making it suitable for photo and video editing.
  • A 32:9 aspect ratio enhances peripheral vision in games, providing a more immersive experience.

Have you ever experienced the immersive gaming fun you can have on a ginormous monitor? It does take games to a whole new level. We loved this monitor, awarding it a 4.5-star rating for that next-level immersion alongside the glorious contrast and lush colours that OLED brings.

The gaming specifications are top-tier with a speedy 0.3ms response time and competitive gaming-friendly 240Hz refresh rate. Samsung has also managed to spread a strong 1440p resolution across this large 49-inch panel, bagging you a ton of detail.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) review

Looking for a different deal?

Not sure this deal is for you? Or, looking for something to plug into this wondrous display? The Xbox Series S Starter Pack is currently on sale over at EE right now for just £236.55.

You might like…

Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Hannah Davies 15 mins ago
Nothing Ear (2) buds are now even cheaper – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Nothing Ear (2) buds are now even cheaper – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Alec Evans 34 mins ago
The iPhone 13 is too much of a steal at this price

The iPhone 13 is too much of a steal at this price

Jon Mundy 55 mins ago
The ultralight Motorola Edge 40 is a budget phone with this deal

The ultralight Motorola Edge 40 is a budget phone with this deal

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This Black Friday SIM deal gets you 125GB data for £12

This Black Friday SIM deal gets you 125GB data for £12

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Get drawing with 40% off the Wacom One pen display

Get drawing with 40% off the Wacom One pen display

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.