Amazon has slashed £200 off Samsung’s massive OLED gaming monitor

Needed an excuse to buy a humungous monitor? This early Black Friday deal from Amazon might be the encouragement you need. This Samsung monitor is more than 10% off right now.

When it comes to presenting games in all their glory, some fancy specs can be required and, thankfully, Amazon has obliged by dishing out a price cut to a high-end monitor. The Samsung Galaxy Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) is now £200 off, coming at £1,399.

Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) has more than 10% off right now Save a massive £200 on the highly-rated Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023), now only £1399. Amazon

Save £200

£1399 View Deal

Admittedly, this is a pricey monitor, even with the discount, but if you’ve ever considered one of Samsung’s big curved offerings then it’s a pleasant price cut. You’re getting a whole lot of screen as well as high-end gaming-friendly specifications at a price now comfortably under £1,500.

This deal looks great but, doing our research into the price cut, we don’t think it’s quite as shiny as the Amazon product page is touting. It suggests its 30% off, down from the £1,999 RRP. However, throughout the majority of October, the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) sat at £1,599, so we’ve based our deal on that more recent price.

Either way, this is still the lowest price this new device has been on Amazon since it first cropped up in August, and £200 is a solid drop from its previous regular price of nearly £1,600.

Is the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) worth buying?

An ultra-wide gaming monitor for remarkable immersion Pros Perfect blacks from OLED tech

Crisp vivid imagery with high contrast

High refresh rate and response time

Easy assembly Cons Low peak SDR brightness

Awkward port placement

Space-hogging build

The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) is a purpose-built OLED monitor for deep immersion in PC gaming.

It offers deep blacks, vivid colors, and rapid performance.

Fast response times (0.3ms), a super-high refresh rate (240Hz), and Quad HD resolution (1440p) provide an optimal gaming experience.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub provides access to cloud streaming services, while the Smart TV hub offers entertainment options.

The monitor is SmartThings enabled for controlling smart home tech and has built-in Alexa/Bixby voice control.

The monitor has a massive, well-built design with easy setup and a subtle curve.

It has thin bezels for an edge-to-edge experience and ample ability to tilt the device back and forth on the stand.

The 1440p OLED panel delivers great image quality with true blacks and vivid colors.

The monitor has excellent color coverage, making it suitable for photo and video editing.

A 32:9 aspect ratio enhances peripheral vision in games, providing a more immersive experience.

Have you ever experienced the immersive gaming fun you can have on a ginormous monitor? It does take games to a whole new level. We loved this monitor, awarding it a 4.5-star rating for that next-level immersion alongside the glorious contrast and lush colours that OLED brings.

The gaming specifications are top-tier with a speedy 0.3ms response time and competitive gaming-friendly 240Hz refresh rate. Samsung has also managed to spread a strong 1440p resolution across this large 49-inch panel, bagging you a ton of detail.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023) review

Looking for a different deal?

Not sure this deal is for you? Or, looking for something to plug into this wondrous display? The Xbox Series S Starter Pack is currently on sale over at EE right now for just £236.55.