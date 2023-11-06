EE’s limited time Xbox Series S deal is too good to miss

There’s a great limited deal on a first-rate and already-great value Xbox Series S starter pack, retailing for just £236.55 (with a limited time code), down from its usual price of £249.

The Series S is one of the more in-demand consoles, having launched just three years ago, and today may be your best chance to get a good saving if you were considering buying one thanks to this Xbox Series S starter pack on EE, with three months of Game Pass Ultimate thrown in.

Simply find the product on the EE store website and receive a 5% discount on the purchase of an Xbox Series S starter pack when you use the code ‘5GAMEDAYEE‘ at the checkout. This applies to wider games consoles as well and may not be as high a percentage off as some discounts seen this month, but for an already good-value device, this could be a real deal-breaker for some.

Xbox Series S Starter Pack Deal The Xbox Series S was already a bargain for next-gen gamers but now you can get it for even less with EE’s limited time discount. EE

Use code 5GAMEDAYEE

Now £236.55 View Deal

The Xbox Series S launched in November 2020 alongside the Series X. Its key features include its faster load times and fine-tuned performance. As for this starter pack, the three months’ worth of Game Pass Ultimate included as part of this purchase feature the chance to play hundreds of high-quality games, play online console multiplayer and EA Play membership. It normally costs £12.99 per month.

We were impressed when we reviewed the Series S, awarding it 4.5/5, thanks to its major performance upgrade on the Xbox One S, as well as its small and stylish design and its big reduction in loading times.

We also praised how great the value is considering the specs on offer, which gets better still thanks to this further 5% EE saving.

While it’s not perfect thanks to its relatively small storage, but the positives hugely outweigh the negatives with this product.

So if you’ve been on the lookout for a Series S, then this could be a great chance to go for one. With the deal expiring tomorrow, now might be your best chance to bite the bullet and treat yourself to a Series S before the price goes back up.